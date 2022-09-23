Colorado Rockies game no. 151 thread: Sean Manaea vs Ryan Feltner

It is officially #tovartime.

The exciting shortstop prospect, ranked #1 PuRP and #2 in MLB PIpeline, is set to make his MLB debut when he bats eighth in Friday’s lineup as the Colorado Rockies start their final homestand of the 2022 season against the San Diego Padres. It’s part of Colorado’s continued youth movement that he’s seen the likes of Sean Bouchard, Gavin Hollowell, Wynton Bernard, and Michael Toglia make their debuts in recent months.

That movement culminates with Friday’s batting order - six rookies are in the lineup, including an infield made up entirely of freshmen. It gives Rockies fans a glimpse into a future that could be closer than they think - tonight’s lineup could very well look similar to the one that opens the 2023 season.

Tovar’s first test at the big league level will be San Diego’s starter Sean Manaea (7-9, 5.18 ERA). The 30-year-old left-hander has not found the same level of success that he once had in Oakland. Manaea is two starts removed from a particularly brutal outing against the Dodgers in which he was tagged for eight earned runs in 4 1⁄ 3 innings.

His last outing against the Rockies, which also took place at Coors, was a quality start that saw him allow two earned runs in 6 2⁄ 3 innings. That game was back in July - with Manaea on a bit of a cold streak of late, we’ll see if the Rockies can take advantage.

Starting for the home team is yet another rookie, Ryan Feltner (3-8, 6.05 ERA). The big hurdle, as ever, is avoiding the long ball - after allowing a homer in 11 of his first 14 starts, he went back-to-back starts without giving one up before having the streak broken last time out. This will be Feltner’s third start of the season against San Diego.

Fresh off of a four-game sweep at the hands of the San Francisco Giants in which they were shutout in two of the games, we’ll see what offense the new guys can generate against the visiting Pads.

It’s always Fireworks Night at Coors Field. Come enjoy the festivities!

First Pitch: 6:10 p.m. MDT

TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain (COL), NBC Sports Bay Area (SF); MLB.TV

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups: