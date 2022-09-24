Colorado Rockies game no. 152 thread: Yu Darvish vs Chad Kuhl

The Colorado Rockies continue their final home stand of the season against the San Diego Padres, who are currently sitting in the third Wild Card spot behind the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies. Last night the Rox snapped their five-game home losing streak with a 4-3 extra-inning Alan Trejo walk-off — his first career walk-off, and first career hit in extra innings. The win also clinched a home winning record for the Rox (41-38).

The win was also highlighted by the debut of 21-year-old Ezequiel Tovar (No. 1 PuRP). The shortstop recorded went 2-for-4, becoming the 17th player in franchise history to have multiple hits in his major league debut. Elehuris Montero also did it on May 1.

Chad Kuhl (6-9, 5.48 ERA) will take the mound for the final time at Coors Field in 2022. Kuhl started hot, but has gone 1-4 with an 8.53 ERA in 11 starts since his complete game shutout of the Dodgers on June 27. He has also allowed 17 home runs over that span — an average of 3.02 homers per nine. In his last start again San Francisco on Monday, he did not factor into the decision but threw 4 2/3 innings and allowed five runs on a season-high tying eight hits while walking one and striking out six. His 10 no-decisions are tied for the most on the club alongside Kyle Freeland.

Kuhl will face You Darvish (15-7, 3.05 ERA), who is riding a 16-inning scoreless streak (his career-long is 18, set in 2018). Darvish has posted back-to-back starts of six or more scoreless innings, the fourth time he’s done so in his career (first time since 2019). He’s never had three straight, though… Darvish is also one win shy of his career high, set in 2012 during his rookie season.

The Padres are 1-7 at Coors Field this season, and have lost 14 of their last 17 in Denver dating back to May 12, 2021. Hopefully the Rockies can continue their home winning streak against the Friars!

First Pitch: 6:10 AM MDT

TV: AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain; MLB.tv

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups:

