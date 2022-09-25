Colorado Rockies game no. 153 thread: Mike Clevinger vs Kyle Freeland

The time has come for the Colorado Rockies to play their final home game of the 2022 season. Regardless of today’s result, the Rockies will finish with a record at home just above .500 (either 41-40 or 42-39) but it would be nice to send the Coors Field faithful home on a high note with a victory against the San Diego Padres.

One more time from 20th and Blake pic.twitter.com/FKcb4l35FI — Danielle Allentuck (@d_allentuck) September 25, 2022

The Rockies will fittingly turn to their hometown kid for the final home game of the season in lefty Kyle Freeland. Freeland’s 4.38 ERA leads all Rockies starting pitchers this season and is the only figure under 5.00 in the rotation. In his last five outings he has three quality starts with an ERA of 1.84 over 29 1⁄ 3 innings of work. Like many Rockies pitchers, Freeland struggled in the first half but has really turned things around to turn in a solid overall performance in 2022.

On the bump for the Padres is the long-haired and right handed Mike Clevinger. Clevinger has made three appearances and two starts against Colorado this season with the Rockies batting .268/.300/.429 against him and striking out 12 times to one walk. Clevinger has six pitches he can turn to in his arsenal: his primary four seam fastball, a slider, a cutter, a sinker, a changeup, and a curveball. He primarily draws whiffs on the slider and cutter.

First Pitch: 1:10 AM MDT

TV: AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain; MLB.tv

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups:

Lining up behind Sunshine on Sunday ☀️ pic.twitter.com/oti4eeYHRO — San Diego Padres (@Padres) September 25, 2022