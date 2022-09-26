The Colorado Rockies’ Low-A Fresno Grizzlies (2-2 playoffs, 82-49 regular season) had a remarkable 2022 season, but fell just two wins short of calling themselves champions of the California League. After dropping the first game of the championship series against Lake Elsinore last Sunday, the Grizzlies were set to host two must-win games at home on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Unfortunately, the series didn’t go the full distance as Fresno dropped the second game of the series 3-2 to conclude their season. First round selection Gabriel Hughes got the ball for Fresno in the elimination game and threw well, striking out five in three innings pitched. But he was tagged for two runs in the second inning, putting Fresno behind in a game that never saw them take the lead.

It’s a tough finish for Fresno, but does not take away from the fantastic campaign the team put together. Yanquiel Fernandez (No. 25 PuRP) was one of the brightest spots for the team, posting a league-leading 109 RBI. That total was an incredible 20 better than the next-best run producer in the CAL League: Juan Guerrero. Not to be forgotten, Adael Amador (No. 17 PuRP) also had a season to remember, leading the league in runs scored (100), while finishing in the top-ten in hits (131), walks (87) and OBP (.415).

Top 30 PuRPs

Triple-A: Albuquerque Isotopes (1-5, 60-85 overall)

The 2022 season was off to a rough start for Brenton Doyle (No. 10 PuRP). In his first 40 games in Double-A, Doyle posted just a .240/.286/.409 slash line with a walk rate under 5% against a strikeout rate north of 30%. But he adjusted as the season went along, settling in and finding his confidence as a Yard Goat. While his walk rate didn’t come around over his final forty games with Hartford, he cut his strikeouts down a notch and produced a much healthier .272/.301/.525 line, resulting in a 119 wRC+.

This earned Doyle a promotion to Triple-A Albuquerque, where he promptly kept the good times rolling. In his first week with the Isotopes, Doyle went 11-for-24 at the plate with two triples and a homer, resulting in a gaudy .458/.519/.750 line against Sugar Land (HOU).

After finishing the 2021 season with the ‘Topes, Willie MacIver (No. 28 PuRP) returned to wrap up the 2022 campaign as well. It wasn’t a great first series back, as Mac had two knocks in 14 at-bats, but his progression back to Albuquerque could impact the 40-man roster in the off-season.

While there was new blood in New Mexico, the Triple-A veterans still took the time to show off. Wynton Bernard went deep and swiped a bag on his way to a .921 OPS. Carlos Perez and Sam Hilliard each went deep twice while Ryan Vilade (No. 8 PuRP) collected his sixth homer of the season. On the hill, Karl Kauffmann (No. 20 PuRP) delivered another strong start with two runs allowed over six innings while punching out seven.

★ ★ ★

Week of 9/19-9/25 (Hitters) Name PuRP Ranking Level H/AB HR SO BB SB Name PuRP Ranking Level H/AB HR SO BB SB Zac Veen 1 Double-A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Benny Montgomery 2 Low-A 0/4 0 3 0 0 Drew Romo 3 High-A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Elehuris Montero 5 MLB DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Ezequiel Tovar 6 MLB 2/7 0 2 2 0 Michael Toglia 7 MLB DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Ryan Vilade 8 Triple-A 2/14 1 3 2 0 Brenton Doyle 10 Triple-A 11/24 1 6 3 0 Colton Welker 11 SF Triple-A (IL) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Adael Amador 17 Low-A 1/3 0 0 0 0 Warming Bernabel 18 High-A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Grant Lavigne 22 Double-A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Aaron Schunk 24 Double-A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Yanquiel Fernandez 25 Low-A 0/2 0 1 2 0 Dyan Jorge 26 DSL N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Hunter Goodman 27 Double-A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Willie MacIver 28 Triple-A 2/14 0 6 1 0 Eddy Diaz 30 High-A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Julio Carreras HM Double-A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Jameson Hannah HM Double-A (IL) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Juan Brito HM Low-A 1/4 0 1 0 0 Bladimir Restituyo HM High-A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Week of 9/19-9/25 (Pitchers) Name PuRP Ranking Level G/GS IP R/ER SO BB Name PuRP Ranking Level G/GS IP R/ER SO BB Ryan Rolison 4 Triple-A (IL) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Chris McMahon 9 High-A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Jaden Hill 12 Low-A DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Helcris Olivarez 13 ACL (IL) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sam Weatherly 14 ACL (IL) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ryan Feltner 15 MLB DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Joe Rock 16 Double-A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Noah Davis 19 MLB DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Karl Kauffmann 20 Triple-A 1/1 6.0 2/2 7 4 Jordy Vargas 21 Low-A DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Mitchell Kilkenny 23 Double-A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A McCade Brown 29 Low-A (IL) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Tony Locey HM Double-A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Julian Fernández HM Triple-A 2/0 2.0 1/1 1 0 Brayan Castillo HM Low-A DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP

Season to Date (Hitters) Name PuRP Ranking Level H/AB HR SO BB SB Name PuRP Ranking Level H/AB HR SO BB SB Zac Veen 1 Double-A 114/466 12 132 64 55 Benny Montgomery 2 Low-A 73/233 6 71 21 9 Drew Romo 3 High-A 95/374 5 81 35 18 Elehuris Montero 5 MLB 79/255 15 63 27 4 Ezequiel Tovar 6 MLB 91/285 14 66 27 17 Michael Toglia 7 MLB 107/429 30 149 60 7 Ryan Vilade 8 Triple-A 93/373 6 70 51 10 Brenton Doyle 10 Triple-A 127/495 24 164 26 23 Colton Welker 11 SF Triple-A (IL) 12/37 2 7 6 0 Adael Amador 17 Low-A 131/449 15 67 87 26 Warming Bernabel 18 High-A 115/367 14 56 31 23 Grant Lavigne 22 Double-A 127/449 10 134 68 2 Aaron Schunk 24 Double-A 116/450 14 115 36 6 Yanquiel Fernandez 25 Low-A 135/475 21 114 39 5 Dyan Jorge 26 DSL 66/206 4 35 24 13 Hunter Goodman 27 Double-A 154/523 36 151 40 6 Willie MacIver 28 Triple-A 82/360 15 112 38 10 Eddy Diaz 30 High-A 102/391 6 89 30 37 Julio Carreras HM Double-A 130/462 11 127 36 19 Jameson Hannah HM Double-A (IL) 27/99 1 25 12 7 Juan Brito HM Low-A 115/402 11 71 78 17 Bladimir Restituyo HM High-A 111/396 8 87 11 22

Season to Date (Pitchers) Name PuRP Ranking Level G/GS IP R/ER SO BB Name PuRP Ranking Level G/GS IP R/ER SO BB Ryan Rolison 4 Triple-A (IL) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Chris McMahon 9 High-A 8/6 28.2 18/17 25 5 Jaden Hill 12 Low-A 10/10 17.2 6/6 25 6 Helcris Olivarez 13 ACL (IL) 1/1 2.0 0/0 1 0 Sam Weatherly 14 ACL 5/3 11.2 5/5 23 2 Ryan Feltner 15 MLB 11/11 51.2 25/22 60 18 Joe Rock 16 Double-A 22/22 115.2 72/62 120 50 Noah Davis 19 MLB 26/26 133.1 86/82 152 60 Karl Kauffmann 20 Triple-A 27/27 137.2 83/77 142 74 Jordy Vargas 21 Low-A 13/11 51.1 23/17 64 17 Mitchell Kilkenny 23 Double-A 24/24 102.0 67/63 76 34 McCade Brown 29 Low-A 18/18 89.2 56/52 118 23 Tony Locey HM Double-A 26/20 102.2 82/71 93 67 Julian Fernández HM Triple-A 57/0 56.0 46/42 64 31 Brayan Castillo HM Low-A 22/22 99.1 72/62 89 51

★ ★ ★

Upcoming Schedule

Triple-A Albuquerque: 9/26-9/28 vs El Paso (SD)

Double-A Hartford: Season concluded

High-A Spokane: Season concluded

Low-A Fresno: Season concluded