The Colorado Rockies’ Low-A Fresno Grizzlies (2-2 playoffs, 82-49 regular season) had a remarkable 2022 season, but fell just two wins short of calling themselves champions of the California League. After dropping the first game of the championship series against Lake Elsinore last Sunday, the Grizzlies were set to host two must-win games at home on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Unfortunately, the series didn’t go the full distance as Fresno dropped the second game of the series 3-2 to conclude their season. First round selection Gabriel Hughes got the ball for Fresno in the elimination game and threw well, striking out five in three innings pitched. But he was tagged for two runs in the second inning, putting Fresno behind in a game that never saw them take the lead.
It’s a tough finish for Fresno, but does not take away from the fantastic campaign the team put together. Yanquiel Fernandez (No. 25 PuRP) was one of the brightest spots for the team, posting a league-leading 109 RBI. That total was an incredible 20 better than the next-best run producer in the CAL League: Juan Guerrero. Not to be forgotten, Adael Amador (No. 17 PuRP) also had a season to remember, leading the league in runs scored (100), while finishing in the top-ten in hits (131), walks (87) and OBP (.415).
Triple-A: Albuquerque Isotopes (1-5, 60-85 overall)
The 2022 season was off to a rough start for Brenton Doyle (No. 10 PuRP). In his first 40 games in Double-A, Doyle posted just a .240/.286/.409 slash line with a walk rate under 5% against a strikeout rate north of 30%. But he adjusted as the season went along, settling in and finding his confidence as a Yard Goat. While his walk rate didn’t come around over his final forty games with Hartford, he cut his strikeouts down a notch and produced a much healthier .272/.301/.525 line, resulting in a 119 wRC+.
This earned Doyle a promotion to Triple-A Albuquerque, where he promptly kept the good times rolling. In his first week with the Isotopes, Doyle went 11-for-24 at the plate with two triples and a homer, resulting in a gaudy .458/.519/.750 line against Sugar Land (HOU).
After finishing the 2021 season with the ‘Topes, Willie MacIver (No. 28 PuRP) returned to wrap up the 2022 campaign as well. It wasn’t a great first series back, as Mac had two knocks in 14 at-bats, but his progression back to Albuquerque could impact the 40-man roster in the off-season.
While there was new blood in New Mexico, the Triple-A veterans still took the time to show off. Wynton Bernard went deep and swiped a bag on his way to a .921 OPS. Carlos Perez and Sam Hilliard each went deep twice while Ryan Vilade (No. 8 PuRP) collected his sixth homer of the season. On the hill, Karl Kauffmann (No. 20 PuRP) delivered another strong start with two runs allowed over six innings while punching out seven.
★ ★ ★
Week of 9/19-9/25 (Hitters)
|Name
|PuRP Ranking
|Level
|H/AB
|HR
|SO
|BB
|SB
|Name
|PuRP Ranking
|Level
|H/AB
|HR
|SO
|BB
|SB
|Zac Veen
|1
|Double-A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Benny Montgomery
|2
|Low-A
|0/4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|Drew Romo
|3
|High-A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Elehuris Montero
|5
|MLB
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Ezequiel Tovar
|6
|MLB
|2/7
|0
|2
|2
|0
|Michael Toglia
|7
|MLB
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Ryan Vilade
|8
|Triple-A
|2/14
|1
|3
|2
|0
|Brenton Doyle
|10
|Triple-A
|11/24
|1
|6
|3
|0
|Colton Welker
|11
|SF Triple-A (IL)
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Adael Amador
|17
|Low-A
|1/3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Warming Bernabel
|18
|High-A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Grant Lavigne
|22
|Double-A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Aaron Schunk
|24
|Double-A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Yanquiel Fernandez
|25
|Low-A
|0/2
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Dyan Jorge
|26
|DSL
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Hunter Goodman
|27
|Double-A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Willie MacIver
|28
|Triple-A
|2/14
|0
|6
|1
|0
|Eddy Diaz
|30
|High-A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Julio Carreras
|HM
|Double-A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Jameson Hannah
|HM
|Double-A (IL)
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Juan Brito
|HM
|Low-A
|1/4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Bladimir Restituyo
|HM
|High-A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Week of 9/19-9/25 (Pitchers)
|Name
|PuRP Ranking
|Level
|G/GS
|IP
|R/ER
|SO
|BB
|Name
|PuRP Ranking
|Level
|G/GS
|IP
|R/ER
|SO
|BB
|Ryan Rolison
|4
|Triple-A (IL)
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Chris McMahon
|9
|High-A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Jaden Hill
|12
|Low-A
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Helcris Olivarez
|13
|ACL (IL)
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Sam Weatherly
|14
|ACL (IL)
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Ryan Feltner
|15
|MLB
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Joe Rock
|16
|Double-A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Noah Davis
|19
|MLB
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Karl Kauffmann
|20
|Triple-A
|1/1
|6.0
|2/2
|7
|4
|Jordy Vargas
|21
|Low-A
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Mitchell Kilkenny
|23
|Double-A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|McCade Brown
|29
|Low-A (IL)
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Tony Locey
|HM
|Double-A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Julian Fernández
|HM
|Triple-A
|2/0
|2.0
|1/1
|1
|0
|Brayan Castillo
|HM
|Low-A
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
Season to Date (Hitters)
|Name
|PuRP Ranking
|Level
|H/AB
|HR
|SO
|BB
|SB
|Name
|PuRP Ranking
|Level
|H/AB
|HR
|SO
|BB
|SB
|Zac Veen
|1
|Double-A
|114/466
|12
|132
|64
|55
|Benny Montgomery
|2
|Low-A
|73/233
|6
|71
|21
|9
|Drew Romo
|3
|High-A
|95/374
|5
|81
|35
|18
|Elehuris Montero
|5
|MLB
|79/255
|15
|63
|27
|4
|Ezequiel Tovar
|6
|MLB
|91/285
|14
|66
|27
|17
|Michael Toglia
|7
|MLB
|107/429
|30
|149
|60
|7
|Ryan Vilade
|8
|Triple-A
|93/373
|6
|70
|51
|10
|Brenton Doyle
|10
|Triple-A
|127/495
|24
|164
|26
|23
|Colton Welker
|11
|SF Triple-A (IL)
|12/37
|2
|7
|6
|0
|Adael Amador
|17
|Low-A
|131/449
|15
|67
|87
|26
|Warming Bernabel
|18
|High-A
|115/367
|14
|56
|31
|23
|Grant Lavigne
|22
|Double-A
|127/449
|10
|134
|68
|2
|Aaron Schunk
|24
|Double-A
|116/450
|14
|115
|36
|6
|Yanquiel Fernandez
|25
|Low-A
|135/475
|21
|114
|39
|5
|Dyan Jorge
|26
|DSL
|66/206
|4
|35
|24
|13
|Hunter Goodman
|27
|Double-A
|154/523
|36
|151
|40
|6
|Willie MacIver
|28
|Triple-A
|82/360
|15
|112
|38
|10
|Eddy Diaz
|30
|High-A
|102/391
|6
|89
|30
|37
|Julio Carreras
|HM
|Double-A
|130/462
|11
|127
|36
|19
|Jameson Hannah
|HM
|Double-A (IL)
|27/99
|1
|25
|12
|7
|Juan Brito
|HM
|Low-A
|115/402
|11
|71
|78
|17
|Bladimir Restituyo
|HM
|High-A
|111/396
|8
|87
|11
|22
Season to Date (Pitchers)
|Name
|PuRP Ranking
|Level
|G/GS
|IP
|R/ER
|SO
|BB
|Name
|PuRP Ranking
|Level
|G/GS
|IP
|R/ER
|SO
|BB
|Ryan Rolison
|4
|Triple-A (IL)
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Chris McMahon
|9
|High-A
|8/6
|28.2
|18/17
|25
|5
|Jaden Hill
|12
|Low-A
|10/10
|17.2
|6/6
|25
|6
|Helcris Olivarez
|13
|ACL (IL)
|1/1
|2.0
|0/0
|1
|0
|Sam Weatherly
|14
|ACL
|5/3
|11.2
|5/5
|23
|2
|Ryan Feltner
|15
|MLB
|11/11
|51.2
|25/22
|60
|18
|Joe Rock
|16
|Double-A
|22/22
|115.2
|72/62
|120
|50
|Noah Davis
|19
|MLB
|26/26
|133.1
|86/82
|152
|60
|Karl Kauffmann
|20
|Triple-A
|27/27
|137.2
|83/77
|142
|74
|Jordy Vargas
|21
|Low-A
|13/11
|51.1
|23/17
|64
|17
|Mitchell Kilkenny
|23
|Double-A
|24/24
|102.0
|67/63
|76
|34
|McCade Brown
|29
|Low-A
|18/18
|89.2
|56/52
|118
|23
|Tony Locey
|HM
|Double-A
|26/20
|102.2
|82/71
|93
|67
|Julian Fernández
|HM
|Triple-A
|57/0
|56.0
|46/42
|64
|31
|Brayan Castillo
|HM
|Low-A
|22/22
|99.1
|72/62
|89
|51
★ ★ ★
Upcoming Schedule
Triple-A Albuquerque: 9/26-9/28 vs El Paso (SD)
Double-A Hartford: Season concluded
High-A Spokane: Season concluded
Low-A Fresno: Season concluded
Loading comments...