Affected by Altitude: Zooming Towards Tovar Time

The Purple Row podcast Affected by Altitude is hosted by staff writers Evan Lang, Skyler Timmins, and Mac Wilcox, who are all incredibly proud and excited to be lending their voices to more great Purple Row content for you to enjoy.

This week, Evan, Mac, and Skyler revel in the fact that Tovar Time has finally arrived for fans of the Colorado Rockies. Tovar joins a group of young rookies starting to get frequent playing time and he’s perhaps the most exciting. The Rockies also called up some pitching prospects in Noah Davis and Gavin Hollowell. How will they do in their first taste of the big leagues after jumping straight up from Double-A Hartford? Meanwhile, veteran pitcher Jhoulys Chacín has been released and the gang is pretty sure this might be it for his 14-season big league career. We reflect on his time as a Rockie and predict what might be next for him. Finally, the Rockies will have finished their final homestand of the season by the time this episode goes up. Having clinched their fourth straight losing season and been eliminated from playoff contention, what are the expectations for the Rockies in the last week or so of play?

Affected by Altitude is a weekly or bimonthly podcast featuring roundtable discussion, game segments, interviews, and the occasional hot take from a group of Purple Row contributors. We live in different places, have varying backgrounds, and may or may not have had their watches stuck for months. Regardless, we are all united in our love of the Rockies and a desire to provide Purple Row readers with a fresh new voice.

This episode was recorded on Friday, September 23rd, 2022. Statistics and events may not be current at time of posting.