Colorado Rockies game no. 154 thread: Germán Márquez vs Logan Webb

The Colorado Rockies are embarking on their final road trip of the season, and the first stop of that trip is in San Francisco to battle the Giants.

Germán Márquez (8-12, 5.15 ERA) is hoping to end September on a high note, as his first four starts were a mixed bag. His outings this month were great, then rough, then great again, then meh. That “meh” game was a five-inning, three-earned-run affair against the same Giants.

Márquez allowed nine hits, including two doubles and a triple, during those five innings. That’s par for the course for the right-hander against a team that he has struggled mightily against recently. The Venezuelan pitcher has been the pitcher of record in each of his last 11 outings against San Francisco and is 5-6 in those games, including 1-5 in his last six attempts.

Logan Webb (14-9, 2.93 ERA), meanwhile, has had a very different experience of late. Webb is the picture of consistency, owning a sub-3.00 ERA over his last 30, 15, and seven games. He’s pitched very well again Colorado this season - in three starts spanning 18 innings, Webb has allowed 12 hits and six earned runs, good for a 3.33 ERA.

Expect both Charlie Blackmon and Ryan McMahon to make an impact on Tuesday evening, as both have positive prior results against Webb: Blackmon’s hitting over .400 in 22 at-bats, while McMahon is sitting at .364 in the same number of ABs.

First Pitch: 7:45 PM MDT

TV: AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain; MLB.tv

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups: