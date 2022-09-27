Giants 5, Rockies 2: Anemic offense stuck in San Francisco’s Webb

After recording multiple hits early and taking a quick lead, one would have thought the Colorado Rockies were set to start their final road trip off with a win. Unfortunately, the San Francisco Giants quickly locked in and shut down any hopes of a victory for the visitors as their pitching staff quieted the opposing bats for a 5-2 win on Tuesday.

Márquez Ambushed

The Rockies seemed to have Logan Webb’s number early as they started the game. Singles by Ryan McMahon and C.J. Cron in the top of the first inning set them up for success, and Charlie Blackmon cashed in with an RBI knock to quickly put the visitors up 1-0.

That score would not remain long. In the bottom of the first, Germán Márquez’s very first pitch was taken out to center field by Joc Pederson. It traveled just over the wall for his 23rd long ball of the season, tying the contest at one.

Toglia’s sliding grab

That bottom of the first featured further theatrics. After Pederson’s blast, Thairo Estrada doubled and Wilmer Flores stepped up to continue the barrage. He flew high to right field and deep into the corner, where Michael Toglia slid out of sight in an attempt to grab the ball. Incredibly, he made the play and added to his rapidly-growing highlight reel of defensive gems.

Another run would score on Mike Yastrzemski’s sacrifice fly, but 2-1 was not an insurmountable hurdle to climb, right?

Davis delivers

J,D. Davis decided San Francisco’s lead could stand to be increased. In the bottom of the fourth, his 11th home run of the season doubled the Giants advantage, putting Colorado in a 3-1 hole.

Márquez was able to collect himself enough to throw a quality start of six innings and three earned runs, and showed flashes of the greatness Rockies fans have come to expect as he struck out six and at one point retired eight straight. Unfortunately, his 30 home runs allowed on the season is a career-high, and he took the loss in the contest as Colorado’s anemic road offense reared its head again.

SF pitching shuts it down

Webb was just about untouchable after that inauspicious start. The Rockies recorded five hits in the first two frames, but the right-hander was able to find his groove and silence their bats for the rest of his outing.

Webb allowed just one hit in the following three innings and struck out seven total batters, including five straight to end his night. After he departed, Tyler Rogers entered and threw two scoreless innings while Scott Alexander added one. Camilo Doval then pitched in the ninth.

Blackmon reached on an infield single and Elías Díaz walked, and after Toglia grounded out, Sean Bouchard walked to load the bases with one out. Ezequiel Tovar stepped to the plate as the tying run. Tovar struck out, but Alan Trejo singled to drive in a run. With Ryan McMahon now at the plate as the go-ahead run, it sure seemed a good time for Colorado’s first grand slam of the season. It was not to be, though, as he struck out and the game officially ended with San Francisco’s 5-2 victory.

Up Next

Colorado and San Francisco duke it out again on Wednesday. José Ureña (3-7, 5.34 ERA) will start for Colorado, though San Francisco has not yet named their starter. Will there be a spot starter, or maybe a bullpen game? Only Gabe Kapler knows for sure.

First pitch is at 7:45pm MDT. See you then!