Colorado Rockies game no. 155 thread: José Ureña vs. John Brebbia

The Rockies have lost three games in a row and five straight to the Giants, but will look to break those streaks tonight at Oracle Park. The Rockies are in the second of their final nine-game stretch for the 2022 season — all of which will be in California against the Giants and Dodgers.

They’ll be looking for a win without Charlie Blackmon, who was placed on the 10-day IL, which will end his 2022 season.

The Rockies announced today that they have reinstated INF José Iglesias from the 10-day injured list and have placed OF Charlie Blackmon on the 10-day IL with a torn meniscus in his left knee. — Rockies Club Information (@RockiesClubInfo) September 28, 2022

Blackmon is expected to be healed in time for spring training.

Charlie Blackmon originally hurt his knee last week at Coors Field rounding a bag. He felt it was a one time event & played thru it, last night it really bit him. He’ll have meniscus repair on Monday in Denver by Dr. Noonan & is expected to be back for Spring Training #Rockies — Kelsey Wingert-Linch (@KelsWingert) September 28, 2022

José Ureña (3-7, 5.34 ERA) will be on the mound for the Rockies. He’s been pretty solid in September, despite giving up six earned runs vs. the Reds on Sept. 4. Since then, he’s given up four runs in 17 innings over three appearances with 15 strikeouts in two no-decisions and one loss. The Rockies have gone 2-1 in those games with the one loss coming on Sept. 22 against the Giants at Coors Field. Ureña gave up two runs, including a solo homer to Mike Yastrzemski in a 3-0 loss where the Rockies matched the Giants 10 hits, but couldn’t score a run.

The Giants will feature a set of relievers on the mound on Wednesday night, starting with John Brebba (6-2, 2.81 ERA). Brebbia has pitched in 71 games for the Giants this season, including eight starts, five of which have come in September. With 61 innings in the books, he usually pitches one inning.

First Pitch: 7:45 p.m. MDT

TV: AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain; MLB.tv

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups: