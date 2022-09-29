Colorado Rockies game no. 156 thread: Ryan Feltner vs. Carlos Ródon

Optimism first: Ryan Feltner can make a statement tonight that could propel his status well into spring training.

Pessimism second: Carlos Rodón is on the hill for the Giants, looking to cap off a second-consecutive season with an ERA in the twos.

The Rockies have lost eight of their last nine games, and with six games left at Dodger Stadium after tonight, a win in San Francisco could serve as a mild step forward into an otherwise difficult stretch. The Giants have outscored the Rockies 11-5 in the first two games of this three-game set, and a win by the Rockies tonight could yield a happy flight, a boost of enthusiasm, and a mild sigh of relief before the final set of the year.

Rodón isn’t exactly riding a hot streak into his 31st start of the season, but his last start (@ ARI, 4 1⁄ 3 IP, 4 ER) was only a small speed bump in an otherwise dominant September. He holds a 2.61 ERA this month, which has helped chip away at his 2.98 season figure.

The left-hander features an elite-level strikeout percentage (32.9%) and a WHIP just a few ticks above one, so there generally aren’t many opportunities for opponents to cause serious damage. More than 90% of his pitches are either fastballs or sliders, while his heater use at 61% this season is the highest of his seven-year career.

It is perhaps unfair to compare Feltner’s two-year career to Rodón’s collection of All-Star appearances, but Colorado’s right-hander has a great developmental opportunity in front of him tonight without any postseason implications or pressures on the line. After a five-inning, two-run start against the Padres, Feltner pushed his season ERA below six.

Colorado’s bullpen will again be without the services of Carlos Estévez and Lucas Gilbreath, both on the injured list. After 32 pitches from Justin Lawrence on Wednesday, the Rockies will likely turn to a well-rested Daniel Bard, Alex Colomé or Dinelson Lamet, each without an appearance since Sunday. San Francisco’s relief core could afford a deep start from Rodón; Camilo Doval, John Brebbia and Tyler Rogers have thrown a combined 85 pitches over the past two days.

First Pitch: 7:45 p.m. MDT

TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain (COL), NBC Sports Bay Area (SF), MLB.TV

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups:

No fewer than 7 rookies in the Rockies lineup tonight in San Francisco! pic.twitter.com/qzXLB3bSBE — Jerry Schemmel (@jschemmel6) September 29, 2022