UPDATED: Colorado Rockies game no. 134 thread: Germán Márquez vs Nick Lodolo

EDIT: This game has been postponed. A doubleheader will be played tomorrow. Anyone ready for some AM baseball?

Tonight’s #Reds-Rockies game has been postponed due to rain and rescheduled as part of a traditional doubleheader tomorrow, September 4th starting at 12:10pm ET. — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) September 4, 2022

The Colorado Rockies will face the Cincinnati Reds in game two of this series tonight.

Germán Márquez (7-10, 4.97 ERA) will pitch for the Rockies. In his last start, he gave up only one hit in seven complete innings against the New York Mets, which was a drastic improvement from his performance against the Texas Rangers. In that start Márquez gave up six earned runs on eight hits. Hopefully he can find a way to channel whatever success he found in NY in Cincinnati tonight.

No matter the outcome, it’s exciting knowing that we get to watch Michael Toglia, Sean Bouchard and Elehuris Montero play. They are hopefully the future of this team and have a lot of talent to bring. I’ll take a rookie home run tonight, how about you?

The Reds will call on rookie Nick Lodolo (3-5, 4.30 ERA). He spent some time on the IL this season and returned in early July. Lodolo will likely be trying to strike out as many batters as he can. He has 82 strikeouts in his 67 innings pitched this season. The Rockies will need to be efficient to not be impacted by his strikeout rate.

First Pitch: 4:40 p.m. MDT

TV: AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain (COL), Bally Sports South (ATL); MLB.TV

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups:

Here's tonight's lineup vs. the guys in Red. pic.twitter.com/SuBGUnpYFF — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) September 3, 2022