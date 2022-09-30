Colorado Rockies game no. 157 thread: Chad Kuhl vs Clayton Kershaw

Here we are. The final series of the 2022 season for the Colorado Rockies is upon us in the form of a six game marathon against the NL West Champion Los Angeles Dodgers. In order to finish the season with over 70 wins the Rockies need to win all six games. In order to tie their second worst record in franchise history (66-96 in 2014) they need to win one game. Charlie Blackmon, Connor Joe, and Carlos Estévez are done for the season. There are six games to go. Let’s get to it.

Starting for the Rockies in what might be his last outing of the season is Chad Kuhl. Kuhl is coming off a solid last outing where he almost finished six innings and didn’t give up a home run for the first time since June 27th. Kuhl has definitely struggled in the second half of the season, and September has been odd. He’s gone five or more innings just twice over five starts in September. However, he’s also kept walks to a minimum and had at least five strikeouts in each of those five starts. Kuhl is auditioning for not only his future with the Rockies organization, but for other teams that might be interested in his services should he not return to 20th and Blake next season.

On the bump for the Dodgers is the lefty future Hall-of-Famer Clayton Kershaw. In 115 1⁄ 3 innings over 20 starts Kershaw has an ERA of 2.42, a WHIP of 0.954, and has given up single digit home runs. For what it’s worth the Rockies have done a good job getting to Kershaw this season. In two starts and 9 1⁄ 3 innings of work against the Rockies Kershaw has given up 17 hits and 11 runs (nine earned). The caveat is that both of those starts came at Coors Field. Tonight Kershaw faces the Road Rockies in the comfort of Dodger Stadium.

First Pitch: 8:10 PM MDT

TV: AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain; MLB.tv

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups: