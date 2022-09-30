Dodgers 10, Rockies 1: Dodgers set the tone for the six game series.

The Seattle Mariners broke their 21 year playoff drought—the longest in baseball—for their first postseason appearance since 2001. Catcher Cal Raleigh hit a two out, two strike walk-off home run to send the Mariners into October Baseball. The Baltimore Orioles were eliminated with the Mariners win, but were playing meaningful, exciting baseball until the very end. The Colorado Rockies were blown out by the Los Angeles Dodgers in a 10-1 loss that could very well be the start of a six game sweep to cap off their fourth straight losing season and one of the worst records in franchise history.

Rockies pitching can’t hold off the onslaught

Starting pitcher Chad Kuhl had a night he’d probably like to forget. Kuhl pitched 3 1⁄ 3 innings tonight while giving up six earned runs on three walks and eight hits—including a backbreaking home run. Kuhl held the Dodgers to one run through his first three frames, but the wheels fell off in the bottom of the fourth. Kuhl gave up two straight singles to start the inning and left a sinker in the middle to former MVP Cody Bellinger that promptly left the yard. After a giving up a double to Mookie Betts and walking Freddie Freeman, Kuhl’s night was over.

Unfortunately reliever Jake Bird didn’t fare much better. Bird gave up three straight base hits—single, double, single—to the first three batters he faced before getting the inning’s second out. A Chris Taylor single with two outs would be the final blow of an eight run inning for the Dodgers.

Alex Colomé pitched a much needed 1-2-3 sixth inning and Ty Blach worked for two frames in the blowout. Blach struck out thee batters and gave up one earned run on three hits.

Brendan Rodgers the sole bright spot on offense

The Rockies were being shut out through eight innings against the Dodgers despite seven total hits from the Rockies lineup and just six strikeouts against the potent Dodgers pitching staff. CJ Cron, Elehuris Montero—who came in late for Cron, Elias Díaz, Ezequiel Tovar, and Michael Toglia were all hitless. The lone shining bright spot came in the form of Brendan Rodgers, who had recently been reinstated from the IL. Rodgers reached base in all four of his at-bats tonight, going 3-for-3 with a walk. He also represented the Rockies’ sole run scored. In the top of the ninth inning Rodgers hit a double and was driven in on an Elias Díaz sacrifice fly in the ninth inning.

Coming Up Next

The Rockies will play game two of six tomorrow night at Chavez Ravine. Kyle Freeland will make the start for the Rockies—likely his final outing of the season—against Dodgers rookie righty Michael Grove. First pitch is at 7:10 PM MDT.