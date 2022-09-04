Colorado Rockies game no. 135 thread: José Ureña vs Chase Anderson

The Colorado Rockies have won their first double header game one of the 2022 season, breaking a six game streak in which they usually got trounced. Now they have the opportunity to take game two and earn their first double header sweep since 2014. The opponent is the same today as it was seven years ago: the Cincinnati Reds.

On the mound for the Rockies and making his 12th start of the season is the right-handed José Ureña. It’s been a tale of two pitchers for Ureña since he came to Colorado. After an astounding 6 2⁄ 3 inning first appearance where he gave up just one earned run against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Ureña will seemingly give up either two earned runs and net a quality start or he’ll give up five or more. Ureña had a solid outing his last time out against the Atlanta Braves where he pitched five innings and gave up two earned runs on six hits with six strikeouts. However, the outing before he gave up nine earned runs in 1 1⁄ 3 innings. We’ll see which Ureña we get this afternoon.

On the bump for the Redlegs is veteran righty Chase Anderson. Anderson is making just his second start of the season after being picked up by the Reds on a minor league deal in late August. Through two appearances Anderson has an ERA of 27.00, having given up eight runs (seven earned) over 2 1⁄ 3 innings with two home runs. Anderson has a career 5.22 ERA against the Rockies in 69 total innings of work and has given up 11 home runs to them. He throws a changeup, a four seam fastball, a sinker, a cutter, and a curveball.

First Pitch: 1:50 AM MDT

TV: AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain; MLB.tv

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups: