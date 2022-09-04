The Rockies pulled a reverse Uno card in the 9/4 double header

Game 1: Rockies 8, Reds 4: Let the kids play

The Rockies were able to take game one in today’s double header thanks to some fun baseball played by the “kids.”

TJ Friedl against the world

The two runs scored by the Reds both came on solo home runs from TJ Friedl. The first home run came in the bottom of the fourth inning, with the second coming in the bottom of the sixth inning. Both home runs were tagged to Germán Márquez.

The kids, they’re fun to watch

Sean Bouchard, Michael Toglia and Elehuris Montero are a joy to watch. The top of the seventh inning brought great at-bats from all of them. The Rockies were able to have a productive inning following CJ Cron being hit by a pitch.

Montero singled, Toglia singled and Bouchard walked, but those three combined were able to score Cron. After a Hampson strikeout, Buddy called on Charlie Blackmon to pinch hit with the bases full of Rockies. A wild pitch tied of the game and the Rockies were back in business. Chuck was able to single in two runs to give the Rockies a 4-2 lead.

That wasn’t it for the kids, though. Brendan Rodgers started off the eight inning with a walk and with some heads up base running, found himself on third with Michael Toglia up to bat. Toglia was ready to increase the lead and doubled to bring home Rodgers and give the Rockies a 5-2 lead.

The rest of the game

Carlos Estévez had a less than thrilling eighth inning. He walked Colin Moran and was lucky that Friedl hit a foul ball and not another home run, however, the luck didn’t last long. Jonathan India blasted a two-run home run to make it a one-run game.

Elías Díaz started off the ninth inning with a walk, and with some heads up base running, was able to make it to third base on a Randal Grichuk single. It wasn’t pretty but Brendan Rodgers reached on a fielders choice, Díaz scored and Grichuk was tagged out. But, that’s not it. CJ Cron launched a two-run home run to make it 8-4. Anyone else like insurance runs?

The Rockies needed Daniel Bard to pitch a clean ninth inning and he came through.

On to game two.

Game 2: Reds 10, Rockies 0: Shut Down and Shut Out

The norm this season for the Rockies in regards to double headers is that they get thrashed in game one before putting up a fight and getting the win in game two. This afternoon they decided to flip the script and got completely shut down and shut out by the Reds in a 10-0 loss.

Ureña Not Sharp

Rockies pitcher José Ureña made his 12th start this afternoon and continued his Jekyll and Hyde season. After a solid outing his last time up against the Atlanta Braves, Ureña struggled this afternoon in a 5 1⁄ 3 inning performance against the Reds. Though he only gave up one walk, Ureña only struck out one batter while allowing eight hits. He gave up seven runs—six earned—and didn’t have a clean inning until the bottom of the fifth. While Chad Smith’s poor performance out of the bullpen and an error from Ryan McMahon didn’t help him this afternoon, Ureña wasn’t sharp as he failed to hit his spots and consistently had batters putting the ball in play.

Not a Chad

Rookie reliever Chad Smith isn’t on the hook for the loss, but is the man mostly responsible for the Reds blowing the whole affair wide open. Smith replaced José Ureña with one out in the bottom of the sixth. After walking two batters to load the bases, Smith faced Aristides Aquino. Aquino was taking his first full at-bat after replacing an injured Jonathan India. Aquino took two pitches without swinging before demolishing a center-cut sinker for a grand slam, putting the Reds up 10-0. That score would hold for the remainder of the game. Both Jhoulys Chacín and Ty Blach pitched scoreless, hitless frames to finish out the ballgame.

The Offense Sank in the Ohio River

The Rockies offense didn’t appear in the second game of the double header. Despite having 12 total baserunners, the Rockies failed to score a single run in the shutout loss. Eight of those baserunners were walked aboard and the Rockies had just four hits. The Rockies went 0-for-6 with RISP. Reds starter Chase Anderson entered the game with a 27.00 ERA and walked four batters, but the Rockies couldn’t get a hit off of him in 2 2⁄ 3 innings and struck out four times. The Rockies were able to get to reliever Derek Law over his two frames of relief with three hits and a walk, but couldn’t get any runners home to capitalize. Colorado only had one more hit over the next 4 1⁄ 3 innings, but did draw three more walks. Their lone extra base hits came from recent callups Michael Toglia and Alan Trejo.

Coming Up Next

The Rockies head home tonight and prepare for a six game homestand that starts against the Milwaukee Brewers. Ryan Feltner will face off against Freddy Peralta in an afternoon affair. First pitch is at 2:10 PM MDT.