Colorado Rockies game no. 136: Adrian Houser vs Ryan Feltner

The Colorado Rockies are back on Blake today and will face the Milwaukee Brewers for game one of three.

Today the Rockies will call on Ryan Feltner (2-6, 5.78 ERA). In his last two outings he gave up a total of six earned runs, three per game. In his last game in Atlanta, he struck out seven total batters. Hopefully today we see more strikeouts and less runs.

Opposite Feltner, Adrian Houser (4-9, 5.02 ERA) will pitch for Milwaukee. Houser was just activated on August 24th after spending nearly two months on the IL. Houser has pitched a grand total of 4 1⁄ 3 innings since his return, giving up a total of five earned runs, with all of those coming on his first appearance on August 24.

This series will also be the Coors Field debut of Michael Toglia, though he’s not unfamiliar with Coors Field after playing here in the 2021 Futures Game.

Michael Toglia on his successful first week in the majors ahead of his first home game: pic.twitter.com/KVdyaGoLp9 — Danielle Allentuck (@d_allentuck) September 5, 2022

First Pitch: 2:10 PM MDT

TV: AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain; MLB.tv

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups: