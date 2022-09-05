Brewers 6, Rockies 4: A less than ideal return home

The Colorado Rockies started off today’s game with a hot first inning, and despite the hot afternoon, cooled off significantly for the remainder of the game. One might even say their bats were ice cold.

The Rockies just couldn’t find enough offense

The Rockies came in and made a splash early. After a McMahon hit, a walk and a fielders choice, Charlie Blackmon had a two-RBI single that gave the Rockies an early lead. Garrett Hampson was also able to get CJ Cron home on a sacrifice the give the Rockies a 3-0 lead.

CJ Cron homered in the eighth inning and even though they loaded up the bases directly following his solo shot, the Rockies were unable to score any more runs.

The Brewers found a way

In the fourth inning the Brewers were able to come within one, even with two outs. Andrew McCutchen singled to bring home Rowdy Tellez follow by a double by Jace Peterson to plate McCutchen.

Things didn’t completely fall apart until the sixth inning, though. Ryan Feltner started out the inning but was replaced by Justin Lawrence after a single from Tellez and hitting Kolton Wong with a pitch. A Jace Peterson single tied up the game.

The real pain came on a Victor Caratini home run into the bullpen, giving the Brewers a three-run lead making the score 6-3.

The fun, though

Michael Toglia made his big-league Coors Field debut today (I have to specify because he did play here in the 2021 Futures Game) and had a dazzling catch at first base.