A week after the Arizona Complex League Rockies fell short in their championship aspirations, the DSL Rockies were still in the hunt for a short-season trophy of their own. After taking the first game from Boston Blue to end the week, the DSL squad made quick work of the Red Sox affiliate in game two to advance to the championship series against the Phillies White. They kept the winning-ways going with a 4-2 victory in game one, getting one step away from series victory. But the good times ended there, as the Phillies won games two and three to give the Rockies two runner-up finishes in the 2022 short-season leagues.
On the full season side, the end of August marked the rise of the Colorado Rockies’ 2021 first-round selection Benny Montgomery (No. 2 PuRP). Montgomery’s first full-season has been blemished by various nagging injuries, restricting Montgomery from showing his full potential for any substantial stretch. His expectations from the organization are still lofty, though, and last week he showed why with a 12-for-26 series against Modesto (SEA). Montgomery posted six extra-base hits (four doubles, a triple and a home run), drove-in eight runs, scored 10 and stole two bases in six games. Overall, Montgomery finished with a .462/.533/.808 line and a 21 total bases in what has easily been his most impressive performance this season.
Triple-A: Albuquerque Isotopes (2-2, 58-68 overall)
The weather in Sugar Land (HOU) played havoc all week, limiting the Isotopes to just four games against the Space Cowboys. That may have been a blessing in disguise, as Albuquerque’s starting pitching had major difficulties getting outs. Logan Allen delivered a fine performance in his second start for the ‘Topes, allowing just two solo home runs over four innings. But Brandon Gold, Karl Kauffmann (No. 20 PuRP) and Zach Neal were not nearly as sharp. The trio combined to allow 20 runs (all earned), 22 hits and a strikeout-to-walk of 5-to-5 in just 8 ⅔ innings.
At the plate, Sam Hilliard and Wynton Bernard showed why they’ve earned big-league time this season. Hilliard hit two dingers and posted a .375 average and 1.349 OPS against Sugar Land while Bernard drew five walks, hit two doubles, scored five runs and swiped two bases on his way to a .417/.579/.583 line for the series. Coco Montes delivered a terrific week of his own, clubbing a double and two home runs.
Double-A: Hartford Yard Goats (4-2, 72-53 overall)
Brenton Doyle (No. 10 PuRP) was a major contributor to Hartford’s home series victory against Reading (PHI). All told, Doyle led the Yard Goats in home runs (2), runs (6), hits (10), OBP (.458), SLG (.783) and total bases (18). Doyle’s OPS fell just short of team-leader Hunter Stovall, who finished with a 1.284 OPS in the series while tying Doyle with ten knocks. Julio Carreras (HM PuRP) continued to show he belongs in Double-A with three doubles while Daniel Montano finished with an impressive .333/.400/.500 line.
On the bump, Noah Davis (No. 19 PuRP) delivered an outstanding start, pitching seven innings with just one run allowed while striking out eight compared to just one walk. Will Ethridge also threw well, striking out eight with no walks issued over four innings pitched. Fineas Del Bonta-Smith was a workhorse in the bullpen, throwing four shutout innings in two appearances, allowing just two hits and one walk while registering six strikeouts.
High-A: Spokane Indians (2-5, 62-62 overall)
It was a critical week for the Spokane Indians, matching up with the Vancouver Canadians (TOR) for seven games in six days with the playoffs on the line. Unfortunately, the Indians did not fare well, dropping five of the seven games at home and officially getting eliminated from the Northwest League playoff picture.
While the outcome was not ideal, there were still good takeaways from the series. Chris McMahon (No. 9 PuRP) struck out seven while walking just one in six innings pitched. Mason Green also delivered a competitive start, allowing three runs over 5 ⅔ innings. At the plate, Mateo Gil continued his recent tear with a 7-for-24 performance including a home run. Since August 16th, Gil has posted an .884 OPS and 145 wRC+ in 77 plate appearances.
But the best performance came from Colin Simpson. Over 25 at-bats, Simpson had four extra-base hits (two leaving the yard) while leading the team in hits (10), runs (6), AVG (.400), OBP (.464), SLG (.760) and total bases (19). The Simpson show was so impressive that it earned him Player of the Week honors for the Northwest League.
Fresno Grizzlies (4-1, 78-47 overall)
Recent draft selections Jordan Beck and Sterlin Thompson made their Low-A debuts for the Fresno Grizzlies against the Nuts. Thompson tallied three doubles in an impressive 8-for-23 series while Beck collected six runs, six walks and six hits of his own, including his first full-season home run. Yanquiel Fernandez (No. 25 PuRP) had another fine showing, hitting a cool .533 in four games with a home run and a double.
Opening day starter Brayan Castillo pitched five shutout innings in his start, allowing just three hits in the game while striking out six Modesto hitters. His strikeout tally finished short of team leader Jarrod Cande, who K’d nine in six innings during his start. Francis Rivera delivered four scoreless innings in three appearances out of the bullpen, notching four strikeouts while allowing just two hits and a walk.
Week of 8/29-9/4 (Hitters)
|Name
|PuRP Ranking
|Level
|H/AB
|HR
|SO
|BB
|SB
|Name
|PuRP Ranking
|Level
|H/AB
|HR
|SO
|BB
|SB
|Zac Veen
|1
|Double-A
|2/18
|1
|8
|4
|0
|Benny Montgomery
|2
|Low-A
|12/26
|1
|3
|4
|2
|Drew Romo
|3
|High-A
|3/18
|0
|5
|0
|0
|Elehuris Montero
|5
|MLB
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Ezequiel Tovar
|6
|Double-A (IL)
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Michael Toglia
|7
|MLB
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Ryan Vilade
|8
|Triple-A
|0/5
|0
|4
|3
|0
|Brenton Doyle
|10
|Double-A
|10/23
|2
|7
|1
|2
|Colton Welker
|11
|SF Triple-A (IL)
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Adael Amador
|17
|Low-A
|4/19
|0
|3
|2
|0
|Warming Bernabel
|18
|High-A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Grant Lavigne
|22
|Double-A
|4/24
|1
|8
|0
|0
|Aaron Schunk
|24
|Double-A
|5/21
|0
|6
|3
|1
|Yanquiel Fernandez
|25
|Low-A
|8/15
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Dyan Jorge
|26
|DSL
|3/8
|0
|2
|1
|0
|Hunter Goodman
|27
|High-A
|6/27
|1
|5
|2
|0
|Willie MacIver
|28
|Double-A
|5/14
|0
|3
|2
|0
|Eddy Diaz
|30
|High-A
|6/29
|1
|8
|2
|0
|Julio Carreras
|HM
|Double-A
|6/19
|0
|7
|2
|1
|Jameson Hannah
|HM
|Double-A (IL)
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Juan Brito
|HM
|Low-A
|8/23
|0
|1
|3
|0
|Bladimir Restituyo
|HM
|High-A
|6/19
|2
|3
|2
|1
Week of 8/29-9/4 (Pitchers)
|Name
|PuRP Ranking
|Level
|G/GS
|IP
|R/ER
|SO
|BB
|Name
|PuRP Ranking
|Level
|G/GS
|IP
|R/ER
|SO
|BB
|Ryan Rolison
|4
|Triple-A (IL)
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Chris McMahon
|9
|High-A
|1/1
|6.0
|3/3
|7
|1
|Jaden Hill
|12
|Low-A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Helcris Olivarez
|13
|ACL (IL)
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Sam Weatherly
|14
|ACL
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Ryan Feltner
|15
|MLB
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Joe Rock
|16
|High-A
|1/1
|4.2
|6/6
|5
|4
|Noah Davis
|19
|Double-A
|1/1
|7.0
|1/1
|8
|1
|Karl Kauffmann
|20
|Triple-A
|1/1
|5.0
|7/7
|4
|1
|Jordy Vargas
|21
|Low-A
|1/1
|5.0
|2/2
|4
|3
|Mitchell Kilkenny
|23
|Double-A
|1/1
|6.0
|4/4
|1
|0
|McCade Brown
|29
|Low-A
|1/1
|2.0
|2/2
|2
|2
|Tony Locey
|HM
|Double-A
|1/0
|3.0
|1/1
|3
|1
|Julian Fernández
|HM
|Triple-A
|2/0
|2.0
|1/0
|3
|0
|Brayan Castillo
|HM
|Low-A
|1/1
|5.0
|0/0
|6
|2
Season to Date (Hitters)
|Name
|PuRP Ranking
|Level
|H/AB
|HR
|SO
|BB
|SB
|Name
|PuRP Ranking
|Level
|H/AB
|HR
|SO
|BB
|SB
|Zac Veen
|1
|Double-A
|110/430
|12
|117
|59
|54
|Benny Montgomery
|2
|Low-A
|63/211
|5
|67
|19
|9
|Drew Romo
|3
|High-A
|93/357
|5
|76
|35
|17
|Elehuris Montero
|5
|MLB
|79/255
|15
|63
|27
|4
|Ezequiel Tovar
|6
|Double-A (IL)
|84/264
|13
|64
|25
|17
|Michael Toglia
|7
|MLB
|107/429
|30
|149
|60
|7
|Ryan Vilade
|8
|Triple-A
|77/307
|4
|55
|45
|9
|Brenton Doyle
|10
|Double-A
|105/430
|19
|146
|19
|22
|Colton Welker
|11
|SF Triple-A (IL)
|12/37
|2
|7
|6
|0
|Adael Amador
|17
|Low-A
|126/428
|14
|64
|82
|25
|Warming Bernabel
|18
|High-A
|115/367
|14
|56
|31
|23
|Grant Lavigne
|22
|Double-A
|115/411
|9
|124
|62
|2
|Aaron Schunk
|24
|Double-A
|106/414
|12
|103
|32
|6
|Yanquiel Fernandez
|25
|Low-A
|132/457
|20
|104
|39
|5
|Dyan Jorge
|26
|DSL
|66/206
|4
|35
|24
|13
|Hunter Goodman
|27
|High-A
|144/479
|34
|139
|37
|5
|Willie MacIver
|28
|Double-A
|76/327
|15
|100
|32
|10
|Eddy Diaz
|30
|High-A
|96/361
|5
|82
|29
|35
|Julio Carreras
|HM
|Double-A
|125/440
|11
|120
|35
|18
|Jameson Hannah
|HM
|Double-A (IL)
|27/99
|1
|25
|12
|7
|Juan Brito
|HM
|Low-A
|114/383
|11
|67
|74
|17
|Bladimir Restituyo
|HM
|High-A
|105/375
|8
|82
|11
|20
Season to Date (Pitchers)
|Name
|PuRP Ranking
|Level
|G/GS
|IP
|R/ER
|SO
|BB
|Name
|PuRP Ranking
|Level
|G/GS
|IP
|R/ER
|SO
|BB
|Ryan Rolison
|4
|Triple-A (IL)
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Chris McMahon
|9
|High-A
|7/5
|23.2
|17/16
|23
|5
|Jaden Hill
|12
|Low-A
|9/9
|16.1
|5/5
|23
|5
|Helcris Olivarez
|13
|ACL (IL)
|1/1
|2.0
|0/0
|1
|0
|Sam Weatherly
|14
|ACL
|5/3
|11.2
|5/5
|23
|2
|Ryan Feltner
|15
|MLB
|11/11
|51.2
|25/22
|60
|18
|Joe Rock
|16
|High-A
|20/20
|107.2
|63/53
|109
|45
|Noah Davis
|19
|Double-A
|25/25
|127.2
|85/81
|145
|57
|Karl Kauffmann
|20
|Triple-A
|24/24
|121.1
|71/66
|121
|66
|Jordy Vargas
|21
|Low-A
|11/9
|45.2
|14/13
|60
|12
|Mitchell Kilkenny
|23
|Double-A
|22/22
|90.2
|61/57
|70
|30
|McCade Brown
|29
|Low-A
|18/18
|89.2
|56/52
|118
|23
|Tony Locey
|HM
|Double-A
|22/18
|96.1
|72/62
|87
|58
|Julian Fernández
|HM
|Triple-A
|50/0
|49.0
|38/34
|59
|26
|Brayan Castillo
|HM
|Low-A
|21/21
|95.2
|69/60
|84
|48
Upcoming Schedule
Triple-A Albuquerque: 9/6-9/11 vs El Paso (SD)
Double-A Hartford: 9/6-9/11 vs Somerset (NYY)
High-A Spokane: 9/6-9/11 @ Tri-City (LAA)
Low-A Fresno: 9/6-9/11 @ San Jose (SF)
