A week after the Arizona Complex League Rockies fell short in their championship aspirations, the DSL Rockies were still in the hunt for a short-season trophy of their own. After taking the first game from Boston Blue to end the week, the DSL squad made quick work of the Red Sox affiliate in game two to advance to the championship series against the Phillies White. They kept the winning-ways going with a 4-2 victory in game one, getting one step away from series victory. But the good times ended there, as the Phillies won games two and three to give the Rockies two runner-up finishes in the 2022 short-season leagues.

On the full season side, the end of August marked the rise of the Colorado Rockies’ 2021 first-round selection Benny Montgomery (No. 2 PuRP). Montgomery’s first full-season has been blemished by various nagging injuries, restricting Montgomery from showing his full potential for any substantial stretch. His expectations from the organization are still lofty, though, and last week he showed why with a 12-for-26 series against Modesto (SEA). Montgomery posted six extra-base hits (four doubles, a triple and a home run), drove-in eight runs, scored 10 and stole two bases in six games. Overall, Montgomery finished with a .462/.533/.808 line and a 21 total bases in what has easily been his most impressive performance this season.

Triple-A: Albuquerque Isotopes (2-2, 58-68 overall)

The weather in Sugar Land (HOU) played havoc all week, limiting the Isotopes to just four games against the Space Cowboys. That may have been a blessing in disguise, as Albuquerque’s starting pitching had major difficulties getting outs. Logan Allen delivered a fine performance in his second start for the ‘Topes, allowing just two solo home runs over four innings. But Brandon Gold, Karl Kauffmann (No. 20 PuRP) and Zach Neal were not nearly as sharp. The trio combined to allow 20 runs (all earned), 22 hits and a strikeout-to-walk of 5-to-5 in just 8 ⅔ innings.

At the plate, Sam Hilliard and Wynton Bernard showed why they’ve earned big-league time this season. Hilliard hit two dingers and posted a .375 average and 1.349 OPS against Sugar Land while Bernard drew five walks, hit two doubles, scored five runs and swiped two bases on his way to a .417/.579/.583 line for the series. Coco Montes delivered a terrific week of his own, clubbing a double and two home runs.

Double-A: Hartford Yard Goats (4-2, 72-53 overall)

Brenton Doyle (No. 10 PuRP) was a major contributor to Hartford’s home series victory against Reading (PHI). All told, Doyle led the Yard Goats in home runs (2), runs (6), hits (10), OBP (.458), SLG (.783) and total bases (18). Doyle’s OPS fell just short of team-leader Hunter Stovall, who finished with a 1.284 OPS in the series while tying Doyle with ten knocks. Julio Carreras (HM PuRP) continued to show he belongs in Double-A with three doubles while Daniel Montano finished with an impressive .333/.400/.500 line.

On the bump, Noah Davis (No. 19 PuRP) delivered an outstanding start, pitching seven innings with just one run allowed while striking out eight compared to just one walk. Will Ethridge also threw well, striking out eight with no walks issued over four innings pitched. Fineas Del Bonta-Smith was a workhorse in the bullpen, throwing four shutout innings in two appearances, allowing just two hits and one walk while registering six strikeouts.

High-A: Spokane Indians (2-5, 62-62 overall)

It was a critical week for the Spokane Indians, matching up with the Vancouver Canadians (TOR) for seven games in six days with the playoffs on the line. Unfortunately, the Indians did not fare well, dropping five of the seven games at home and officially getting eliminated from the Northwest League playoff picture.

While the outcome was not ideal, there were still good takeaways from the series. Chris McMahon (No. 9 PuRP) struck out seven while walking just one in six innings pitched. Mason Green also delivered a competitive start, allowing three runs over 5 ⅔ innings. At the plate, Mateo Gil continued his recent tear with a 7-for-24 performance including a home run. Since August 16th, Gil has posted an .884 OPS and 145 wRC+ in 77 plate appearances.

But the best performance came from Colin Simpson. Over 25 at-bats, Simpson had four extra-base hits (two leaving the yard) while leading the team in hits (10), runs (6), AVG (.400), OBP (.464), SLG (.760) and total bases (19). The Simpson show was so impressive that it earned him Player of the Week honors for the Northwest League.

Fresno Grizzlies (4-1, 78-47 overall)

Recent draft selections Jordan Beck and Sterlin Thompson made their Low-A debuts for the Fresno Grizzlies against the Nuts. Thompson tallied three doubles in an impressive 8-for-23 series while Beck collected six runs, six walks and six hits of his own, including his first full-season home run. Yanquiel Fernandez (No. 25 PuRP) had another fine showing, hitting a cool .533 in four games with a home run and a double.

Opening day starter Brayan Castillo pitched five shutout innings in his start, allowing just three hits in the game while striking out six Modesto hitters. His strikeout tally finished short of team leader Jarrod Cande, who K’d nine in six innings during his start. Francis Rivera delivered four scoreless innings in three appearances out of the bullpen, notching four strikeouts while allowing just two hits and a walk.

Week of 8/29-9/4 (Hitters) Name PuRP Ranking Level H/AB HR SO BB SB Name PuRP Ranking Level H/AB HR SO BB SB Zac Veen 1 Double-A 2/18 1 8 4 0 Benny Montgomery 2 Low-A 12/26 1 3 4 2 Drew Romo 3 High-A 3/18 0 5 0 0 Elehuris Montero 5 MLB DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Ezequiel Tovar 6 Double-A (IL) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Michael Toglia 7 MLB DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Ryan Vilade 8 Triple-A 0/5 0 4 3 0 Brenton Doyle 10 Double-A 10/23 2 7 1 2 Colton Welker 11 SF Triple-A (IL) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Adael Amador 17 Low-A 4/19 0 3 2 0 Warming Bernabel 18 High-A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Grant Lavigne 22 Double-A 4/24 1 8 0 0 Aaron Schunk 24 Double-A 5/21 0 6 3 1 Yanquiel Fernandez 25 Low-A 8/15 1 1 0 0 Dyan Jorge 26 DSL 3/8 0 2 1 0 Hunter Goodman 27 High-A 6/27 1 5 2 0 Willie MacIver 28 Double-A 5/14 0 3 2 0 Eddy Diaz 30 High-A 6/29 1 8 2 0 Julio Carreras HM Double-A 6/19 0 7 2 1 Jameson Hannah HM Double-A (IL) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Juan Brito HM Low-A 8/23 0 1 3 0 Bladimir Restituyo HM High-A 6/19 2 3 2 1

Week of 8/29-9/4 (Pitchers) Name PuRP Ranking Level G/GS IP R/ER SO BB Name PuRP Ranking Level G/GS IP R/ER SO BB Ryan Rolison 4 Triple-A (IL) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Chris McMahon 9 High-A 1/1 6.0 3/3 7 1 Jaden Hill 12 Low-A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Helcris Olivarez 13 ACL (IL) DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Sam Weatherly 14 ACL DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Ryan Feltner 15 MLB DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Joe Rock 16 High-A 1/1 4.2 6/6 5 4 Noah Davis 19 Double-A 1/1 7.0 1/1 8 1 Karl Kauffmann 20 Triple-A 1/1 5.0 7/7 4 1 Jordy Vargas 21 Low-A 1/1 5.0 2/2 4 3 Mitchell Kilkenny 23 Double-A 1/1 6.0 4/4 1 0 McCade Brown 29 Low-A 1/1 2.0 2/2 2 2 Tony Locey HM Double-A 1/0 3.0 1/1 3 1 Julian Fernández HM Triple-A 2/0 2.0 1/0 3 0 Brayan Castillo HM Low-A 1/1 5.0 0/0 6 2

Season to Date (Hitters) Name PuRP Ranking Level H/AB HR SO BB SB Name PuRP Ranking Level H/AB HR SO BB SB Zac Veen 1 Double-A 110/430 12 117 59 54 Benny Montgomery 2 Low-A 63/211 5 67 19 9 Drew Romo 3 High-A 93/357 5 76 35 17 Elehuris Montero 5 MLB 79/255 15 63 27 4 Ezequiel Tovar 6 Double-A (IL) 84/264 13 64 25 17 Michael Toglia 7 MLB 107/429 30 149 60 7 Ryan Vilade 8 Triple-A 77/307 4 55 45 9 Brenton Doyle 10 Double-A 105/430 19 146 19 22 Colton Welker 11 SF Triple-A (IL) 12/37 2 7 6 0 Adael Amador 17 Low-A 126/428 14 64 82 25 Warming Bernabel 18 High-A 115/367 14 56 31 23 Grant Lavigne 22 Double-A 115/411 9 124 62 2 Aaron Schunk 24 Double-A 106/414 12 103 32 6 Yanquiel Fernandez 25 Low-A 132/457 20 104 39 5 Dyan Jorge 26 DSL 66/206 4 35 24 13 Hunter Goodman 27 High-A 144/479 34 139 37 5 Willie MacIver 28 Double-A 76/327 15 100 32 10 Eddy Diaz 30 High-A 96/361 5 82 29 35 Julio Carreras HM Double-A 125/440 11 120 35 18 Jameson Hannah HM Double-A (IL) 27/99 1 25 12 7 Juan Brito HM Low-A 114/383 11 67 74 17 Bladimir Restituyo HM High-A 105/375 8 82 11 20

Season to Date (Pitchers) Name PuRP Ranking Level G/GS IP R/ER SO BB Name PuRP Ranking Level G/GS IP R/ER SO BB Ryan Rolison 4 Triple-A (IL) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Chris McMahon 9 High-A 7/5 23.2 17/16 23 5 Jaden Hill 12 Low-A 9/9 16.1 5/5 23 5 Helcris Olivarez 13 ACL (IL) 1/1 2.0 0/0 1 0 Sam Weatherly 14 ACL 5/3 11.2 5/5 23 2 Ryan Feltner 15 MLB 11/11 51.2 25/22 60 18 Joe Rock 16 High-A 20/20 107.2 63/53 109 45 Noah Davis 19 Double-A 25/25 127.2 85/81 145 57 Karl Kauffmann 20 Triple-A 24/24 121.1 71/66 121 66 Jordy Vargas 21 Low-A 11/9 45.2 14/13 60 12 Mitchell Kilkenny 23 Double-A 22/22 90.2 61/57 70 30 McCade Brown 29 Low-A 18/18 89.2 56/52 118 23 Tony Locey HM Double-A 22/18 96.1 72/62 87 58 Julian Fernández HM Triple-A 50/0 49.0 38/34 59 26 Brayan Castillo HM Low-A 21/21 95.2 69/60 84 48

