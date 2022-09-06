Colorado Rockies game no. 137 thread: Brandon Woodruff vs Chad Kuhl

After suffering a tough loss on Monday, the Colorado Rockies will attempt to get a win back against the visiting Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday evening.

Brandwon Woodruff (9-4, 3.54 ERA) recently had a tough outing against a different National League West team. The 29-year-old right-hander allowed eight hits and five runs in the 5-0 loss to the Diamondbacks, a performance the Rockies will try to replicate.

That task will likely be made easier by way of Woodruff pitching away from the friendly confines of Miller Pa American Family Field - indeed, his 4.67 road ERA is far higher than his 2.22 home number. Woodruff has also had a rough go against the Rox through his career, as shown by his 23 hits allowed in 18 2⁄ 3 innings to the tune of a 6.75 ERA. His last attempt, in July of this year, was a quality start and by far the best outing of his career versus Colorado.

Chad Kuhl (6-8, 5.19 ERA) is making his third start since his return from injury. The storyline surrounding the righty continues to be that he has not thrown a quality start since his masterful shutout performance against the Dodgers, a streak lasting eight outings in a row.

We’ll see if that changes on Tuesday as Kuhl matches up against a team that forced him from the game before the completion of the third inning in his last game against them, and eventual 9-8 Rockies victory on 7/24. He’s had multiple solid outings against the Brewers in the past - will he regain that form this evening?

José Iglesias will not be involved in Tuesday’s game, as he was placed on the 10-day injured list earlier today. In his place, Yonathan Daza was activated and will be playing in left field.

The creed of “let the kids play” is surely on display, as the lineup contains many a bat that figures to be a key contributor in Colorado’s future. Six of the nine starters are under 30 years of age, including Michael Toglia, who’s in right field and enters Tuesday’s game looking for his first Coors Field long ball.

First Pitch: 6:40 PM MDT

TV: AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain; MLB.tv

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups: