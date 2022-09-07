Colorado Rockies game no. 138 thread: Eric Lauer vs. Kyle Freeland

The Rockies earned their fourth walk-off win of the season on Tuesday night thanks to four homers, most notably, two from Randal Grichuk. The win gave the Rockies something to celebrate and fans something to cheer for, which have been in short supply this season.

Today when the Rockies finish their three-game series with Milwaukee, they will not only be looking to earn the series win, but do something they haven’t yet done this season: win the next game following a walk-off win.

The Rockies first walk-off came on June 1 against the Marlins (thanks to a Brendan Rodgers home in the 10th), but Colorado lost the next day to Atlanta. The second came on July 27 against the White Sox (when Elias Díaz hit an RBI single in the bottom of the ninth), but the Rockies dropped the next game to the Dodgers. The third walk-off came on Aug. 20 vs. the Giants (Rodgers hit an RBI single in the 10th), but the Rockies went on to lose the next day against San Francisco.

Colorado’s Kyle Freeland (7-9, 4.75 ERA) will be on the mound for Colorado, while Eric Lauer (10-6, 3.54 ERA) will pitch for the Brewers.

First Pitch: 1:10 p.m. MDT

TV: AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain; MLB.tv

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups: