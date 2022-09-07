Rockies 8, Brewers 4: Offense stays hot behind Freeland’s dominance

Kyle Freeland had one of his best performances of the season and the offense combined for two homers and two doubles on a nine-hit day to secure the win on a hot afternoon Wednesday at Coors Field. The win not only sealed a series victory against the Brewers, who fell 3.5 games behind in the NL Wild Card race, but it was also Colorado’s first win in four chances after a walk-off win the day before.

Toglia and Trejo tag team

The Rockies offense got to work in the second inning when Brendan Rodgers got things going with a one-out single. Toglia followed that up with an RBI double to right field and advanced to third on a fielding error. Not bad for the rookie’s first hit at Coors Field.

Michael Toglia's RBI double scores Brendan Rodgers pic.twitter.com/oGmT6wxSLC — RoxGifsVids (@RoxGifsVids) September 7, 2022

Elias Díaz connected for the Rockies third consecutive hit, singling in Toglia to make it 2-0. Alan Trejo then doubled the Rockies lead with his second homer of the year, a 398-foot blast to left field.

The Rockies added on in the third inning when Yonathan Daza led off with a single and Rodgers drew a two-out walk. Toglia made Milwaukee starter Eric Lauer pay by rocketing a 1-0 slider 421 feet to the left field bleachers to put the Rockies up by a score NFL fans would recognize. The bomb was Toglia’s second of the year and first-ever at Coors Field.

It's Toglia time! @Rockies up by a touchdown and PAT pic.twitter.com/kIiSN9n6GP — AT&T SportsNet™ | RM (@ATTSportsNetRM) September 7, 2022

The offensive outpouring has seen the Rockies score 22 runs against the Brewers with a total of seven homers while going 2-1 vs. Milwaukee at Coors Field. The Rockies are averaging 0.9 homers per game this year, which ranks No. 13 in the National League and No. 22 overall in MLB.

Freeland dominates

Kyle Freeland was on Wednesday afternoon. Despite the heat that was 94 degrees at first pitch and climbed into the upper 90s throughout the afternoon, Freeland matched his season-high of eight strikeouts in a six-inning, one-walk, one-run performance that only required 85 pitches. Freeland only gave up two hits, blending his slider and curveball to keep the Brewers off balance. Freeland got the ball rolling by striking out Christian Yelich and Willy Adames back-to-back to start the game. In the second, he caught Rowdy Tellez looking and Keston Hiura swinging. Even though he gave up a single to Luis Urias and walked Yelich in the third, he got out of it with two ground balls and a flyout. Freeland recorded eight ground-ball outs in the game. The only run came in the fifth when Hiura led off with a triple that carried to the right field wall. Hiura came in to score when Victor Caratina hit a grounder to Trejo. On the day, Freeland recorded 15 swing and misses.

Kyle Freeland

6 IP

2 H

1 R

1 BB

8 Ks pic.twitter.com/PcbdT7Fw5J — RoxGifsVids (@RoxGifsVids) September 7, 2022

Daza continues to dazzle

In his second game after returning from the IL after dislocating his shoulder, Daza continued to bring his energy and great hitting to the Rockies. He went 2-for-4 with a double, single, and two runs scored. He’s now 4-for-8 with four runs scored, four RBI, two doubles, one homer, and a 1.125 slugging percentage. Daza came around to score the Rockies final run of the game in the seventh when C.J. Cron hit an RBI groundout for his 90th RBI of the year. Díaz also went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored.

Bullpen not great, but does enough

Justin Lawrence worked a nice seventh inning, giving up a single to Andrew McCutchen, but avoiding any further damage by striking out two and getting a ground out. In the eighth, Yelich hit an RBI double to make it 8-2 before Lawrence struck out Hunter Renfroe to end the inning. In the ninth, Jake Bird got into some trouble when he dished up solo homers to McCutchen and Luis Urias. That cut the Rockies lead to 8-4 and got Carlos Estévez up in the bullpen, but was able to escape worse damage when Rodgers made a great diving play to knock down a would-be single by Caratini, but got the ball and fired it to Toglia to end the game.

Up next

The Rockies will have a day off on Thursday before opening a three-game set against Arizona at Coors Field beginning Friday. Germán Márquez (8-10, 4.86 ERA) will be on the mound for the Rockies, while the Diamondbacks will look to Zach Davies (2-4, 3.74 ERA).