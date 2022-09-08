A New Look for Purple Row

Dear Purple Row readers:

I am writing to you to let you know of some changes that will be coming to Purple Row in the coming months. We were informed on August 30 by SB Nation that we were among multiple MLB sites who were having their budgets cut due to a dip in page views. Specifically, our already-limited Purple Row budget was cut by 2⁄ 3 and we had to make quick personnel decisions based on this new budget. Our daily posting expectations have also been lowered to once per day during the regular season, rather than twice per day.

After many hours of deliberations among the leadership team, you will see the following changes to Purple Row:

We are saying goodbye to Becca Guillen, who has been an outstanding writer, editor and social media guru for the past three years. She will be sorely missed, but she will always be part of the Purple Row and Rockies Twitter communities.

During the offseason, you will continue to see Rockpiles as is normal. We’ll also continue with our Ranking the Rockies series at the conclusion of the 2022 season. During the regular season, you will continue to see Rockpiles but will only see game threads on game days. We will link to an outside recap at the conclusion of the games. There may be extra feature pieces written on occasion, but they will be fewer and far between. Stay tuned while we work out the details!

Other things will stay the same:

The rest of the staff will be staying on, but they will be in different roles so you might see bylines doing new things.

“Affected by Altitude” and “The Pebble Report Podcast” will continue recording for your listening pleasure!

I will be remaining at the helm as site manager for the time being.

At Purple Row, we have always prided ourselves on providing quality content over chasing page views and posting click bait. We will continue this mission going forward. We have also grown massive communities within the Denver area, on social media and through our podcasts, though those weren’t taken into account in the decision. We will continue to foster those, as well.

We are disappointed with the decision by SB Nation, but are grateful for our team of writers and to our loyal readers. Thank you for your continued support as we navigate this transition, and we look forward to continuing to bring you excellent coverage of the Rockies (however frustrating they may be). Stay tuned for what’s next!

Cheers,

-Sam