Colorado Rockies game no. 139 thread: Zach Davies vs Germán Márquez

After a day off on Thursday, the Colorado Rockies return to action Friday evening as they play host to the division rival Arizona Diamondbacks.

Zach Davies (2-4, 3.74 ERA) has been a solid arm for the Snakes this season, consistently giving them good innings in what has been a surprisingly-strong rotation. He’s not known to go deep into games - having recorded six-plus innings just once in his last nine starts - but hasn’t allowed more than three runs since June.

Germán Márquez (8-10, 4.86 ERA) is fresh off of a nice start in Cincinnati, and will try to replicate that success against Arizona. The biggest hurdle that he’ll have to clear is Ketel Marte, who’s hitting .300 in 40 at-bats against Márquez. Marte is batting second on Friday, so that matchup will be tested early and often.

Colorado continues to “let the kids play,” as tonight’s lineup shows. Alan Trejo is batting ninth and playing shortstop, while the highly-touted Michael Toglia is in right field.

First Pitch: 6:40 p.m. MDT

TV: AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain; MLB.tv

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups: