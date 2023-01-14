This Week in Purple: January on (B)lake Street

The weekend is a great time to kick back and reflect. This Week in Purple is the place to catch up on the news from our team at Purple Row. You’ll find links to Rockpiles and other content below as well as a platform for community discussion in the comments.

This seemed timely.

And so, we turn to baseball.

The Colorado Rockies made another minor-league signing as they continue to refill their pool of relief pitchers.

Rockies sign LHP Fernando Abad to a minor league contract with a non roster invite to big league camp — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 9, 2023

Kenneth Weber turned his trade focus to the Detroit Tigers this week.

The rumors between the Rockies and Marlins may have fizzled out. But if Colorado is still targeting a young SP the Detroit Tigers could offer what they’re looking for. https://t.co/JthPg7CvS4 — Purple Row (@PurpleRow) January 9, 2023

New drinking game! Take a shot when someone remembers bizarre injuries involving Rockies. Paul Elliott provided a cheat sheet.

In the 162 game marathon of the MLB season, there are bound to be injuries, but sometimes players get hurt in bizarre ways. https://t.co/nz59PriboH — Purple Row (@PurpleRow) January 10, 2023

Skyler Timmins went back to the mall to make sure he hadn’t missed anything in the post-holiday free-agent clearance sales.

Among the remaining free agent outfielders, are there any that could be appealing to the #Rockies? https://t.co/NYnZGQfAFp — Purple Row (@PurpleRow) January 11, 2023

This week, Scott Oberg announced his retirement from baseball. Evan Lang revisited Oberg’s career as a Rockie (and his place in Rockies history).

One of the #Rockies 2018 Wild Card heroes has retired after a lengthy battle with blood clots. We bid farewell to and reflect upon @scottoberg45’s MLB career. https://t.co/8JRDGYL4cm — Purple Row (@PurpleRow) January 12, 2023

Joelle Milholm finished up the week with Part II of her series on the Rockies’ leadoff hitter options.

The Rockies prospects are going to be what makes 2023 fun. From those who made MLB debuts in 2022 like Ezequiel Tovar, Sean Bouchard, and Michael Toglia, to those that could debut in 2023, like Zac Veen and Brenton Doyle, should any of them be leadoff? https://t.co/lfiLYby3iI — Purple Row (@PurpleRow) January 13, 2023

DeGenz-Line Pitching

Mario explained why signing Nick Mears was a potentially good move.

The Rockies love their sinkerballers, but when they added righty Nick Mears, they went the other way: Mears has a great four-seamer that thrives on carry and lives up in the zone. And he could be small breaking ball adjustments away from being dominant. https://t.co/CbxNxQvfi8 — Purple Row (@PurpleRow) January 10, 2023

Happy Anniversary

The Rockies unveiled their commemorative jersey patch this week.

The Colorado #Rockies will celebrate their 30th anniversary with a commemorative jersey patch during the 2023 season.



Story, pics, history here: https://t.co/FW3cKk3ZfG pic.twitter.com/P7EmfUWygH — Chris Creamer (@sportslogosnet) January 11, 2023

New merch, anyone?

Tweet of the Week

Try your luck.

Can you catch @HoustonTexans tight end Jordan Akins? Comment below with a screenshot of your best effort! #GoSpo pic.twitter.com/FkNq0oYF3I — Spokane Indians (@spokaneindians) January 8, 2023

A+ meme this is.

Recommended Follow

Justin Lawrence is on TikTok, and you can follow him here. Here’s a sample video.

His account is in its early days, but, hopefully, he’ll keep posting videos.

Weekend Discussion Topic

What is going on with the Padres? They’ve signed, like, everyone that the Mets didn’t, and this week, they added Nelson Cruz. The talent is undeniable, but can they win with this team?

