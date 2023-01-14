 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

This Week in Purple: January on (B)lake Street

Colorado Rockies recap and discussion thread for Saturday, January 14 and Sunday, January 15, 2023

By Renee Dechert
The weekend is a great time to kick back and reflect. This Week in Purple is the place to catch up on the news from our team at Purple Row. You’ll find links to Rockpiles and other content below as well as a platform for community discussion in the comments.

This seemed timely.

And so, we turn to baseball.

The Colorado Rockies made another minor-league signing as they continue to refill their pool of relief pitchers.

  • Kenneth Weber turned his trade focus to the Detroit Tigers this week.
  • New drinking game! Take a shot when someone remembers bizarre injuries involving Rockies. Paul Elliott provided a cheat sheet.
  • Skyler Timmins went back to the mall to make sure he hadn’t missed anything in the post-holiday free-agent clearance sales.
  • This week, Scott Oberg announced his retirement from baseball. Evan Lang revisited Oberg’s career as a Rockie (and his place in Rockies history).
  • Joelle Milholm finished up the week with Part II of her series on the Rockies’ leadoff hitter options.

DeGenz-Line Pitching

Mario explained why signing Nick Mears was a potentially good move.

Happy Anniversary

The Rockies unveiled their commemorative jersey patch this week.

New merch, anyone?

Tweet of the Week

Recommended Follow

Justin Lawrence is on TikTok, and you can follow him here. Here’s a sample video.

@justinlawrence112

Thanks for not believing, that’s all I needed. #fyp #mlb #highlights

♬ Speak Up - is0kenny

His account is in its early days, but, hopefully, he’ll keep posting videos.

Weekend Discussion Topic

What is going on with the Padres? They’ve signed, like, everyone that the Mets didn’t, and this week, they added Nelson Cruz. The talent is undeniable, but can they win with this team?

Please keep in mind our Purple Row Community Guidelines when you’re commenting. Thanks!

