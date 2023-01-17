Rockies acquire Connor Seabold from Boston

The Colorado Rockies have acquired RHP Connor Seabold from the Boston Red Sox in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations. The deal was first reported by MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand and subsequently confirmed by the club.

Originally drafted out of California State University, Fullerton in 2017 by the Philadelphia Phillies in the third round, Seabold was traded to the Red Sox in 2020. He made a brief debut in 2021 pitching three innings, allowing two runs on three hits, including a home run. He saw a bit more time in 2022 but struggled to an 11.29 ERA in 18 1⁄ 3 innings across five starts. Seabold did tally 19 strikeouts to eight walks but struggled with giving up hits.

Seabold has generally been solid in the minor leagues. In 343 innings of work, he has pitched to a 3.46 ERA, primarily as a starter, with 356 strikeouts and 86 walks. Most recently with Triple-A Worcester, Seabold made 19 starts, finishing with a 3.32 ERA and 1.131 WHIP with 89 strikeouts and 19 walks over 86 2⁄ 3 innings. Home runs have seemed to be a common struggle, allowing 35 in five minor league seasons.

Seabold features a primary three-pitch mix of a four-seam fastball, changeup, and slider, with a curveball thrown occasionally. His changeup appears to be his best pitch according to information at Baseball Savant.

He fits into the depth conversation for the Rockies, with the potential to be a swing man in the rotation and the bullpen.

