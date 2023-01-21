 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

This Week in Purple: January Song

Colorado Rockies recap and discussion thread for Saturday, January 21 and Sunday, January 22, 2023

By Renee Dechert
The weekend is a great time to kick back and reflect. This Week in Purple is the place to catch up on the news from our team at Purple Row. You’ll find links to Rockpiles and other content below as well as a platform for community discussion in the comments.

★ ★ ★

Let’s turn things over to Billy Bragg this week.

And now to baseball.

The Colorado Rockies made another trade, this time with the Red Sox, as the Rockies continue to refill their pool of pitchers.

  • Kenneth Weber kicked off the week by discussing three prospects we should be watching in 2023.
  • Nothing makes me happier than two words: “spring” and “training.” Paul Elliott got things off to an early start.
  • Skyler Timmins gave some reasons to be hopeful about the Rockies in 2023.
  • Evan Lang argued that the Rockies have had a quietly productive offseason.
  • Who is the greatest Rockies clean-up hitter? Joelle Milholm finished up the week by pondering this question.

Spring PuRPs Results

The results are in, and Jeff Aberle is working through the data. Keep up with the results of PuRPs voting here.

Recommended Viewing

It’s always good to hear from Riley Pint.

Recommended Follow

Ryan Feltner is on TikTok, and you can follow him here. Here’s a sample video.

Feltner has included lots of pitching and training videos — and some fun stuff.

Weekend Discussion Topic

Skyler shared what he’s looking forward to in 2023. What about you?

★ ★ ★

