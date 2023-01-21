This Week in Purple: January Song

The weekend is a great time to kick back and reflect. This Week in Purple is the place to catch up on the news from our team at Purple Row. You’ll find links to Rockpiles and other content below as well as a platform for community discussion in the comments.

★ ★ ★

Let’s turn things over to Billy Bragg this week.

And now to baseball.

The Colorado Rockies made another trade, this time with the Red Sox, as the Rockies continue to refill their pool of pitchers.

Kenneth Weber kicked off the week by discussing three prospects we should be watching in 2023.

In 2023, we’ll be watching for pitching health in the upper and lower levels of the minors and who will emerge as the center fielder of the future. https://t.co/asOBeR3c0n — Purple Row (@PurpleRow) January 16, 2023

Nothing makes me happier than two words: “spring” and “training.” Paul Elliott got things off to an early start.

With Cactus League games beginning in about six weeks, it’s a great time to plan a trip to Spring Training this year. Here are some tips and tricks! https://t.co/hYrXNvmHeU — Purple Row (@PurpleRow) January 17, 2023

Skyler Timmins gave some reasons to be hopeful about the Rockies in 2023.

Here are a few things that I’m looking forward to in 2023 for the #Rockies@IBWAA https://t.co/QBLD9yyZsY — Skyler Timmins (@SideLine_Crowd) January 18, 2023

Evan Lang argued that the Rockies have had a quietly productive offseason.

Although far from flashy, the #Rockies have quietly put together a productive offseason so far. https://t.co/TAwf8FYq9l — Purple Row (@PurpleRow) January 19, 2023

Who is the greatest Rockies clean-up hitter? Joelle Milholm finished up the week by pondering this question.

The Rockies have quite the list of strong candidates from Blake Street Bombers to lineups from playoff runs in 2007 and 2009 to the power that kept the team going in down years. Let’s ignore the altitude element and get into it. Who is the G.O.A.T.? https://t.co/tBezzFKfoa — Purple Row (@PurpleRow) January 20, 2023

Spring PuRPs Results

The results are in, and Jeff Aberle is working through the data. Keep up with the results of PuRPs voting here.

Recommended Viewing

It’s always good to hear from Riley Pint.

Recommended Follow

Ryan Feltner is on TikTok, and you can follow him here. Here’s a sample video.

Feltner has included lots of pitching and training videos — and some fun stuff.

Weekend Discussion Topic

Skyler shared what he’s looking forward to in 2023. What about you?

★ ★ ★

Please keep in mind our Purple Row Community Guidelines when you’re commenting. Thanks!