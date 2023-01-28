 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

This Week in Purple: Copperhead Road

Colorado Rockies recap and discussion thread for Saturday, January 28 and Sunday, January 29, 2023

By Renee Dechert
The weekend is a great time to kick back and reflect. This Week in Purple is the place to catch up on the news from our team at Purple Row. You’ll find links to Rockpiles and other content below as well as a platform for community discussion in the comments.

★ ★ ★

There’s no other way to put it: Todd Helton was robbed.

Preach, Spilly.

Kenneth Weber and Justin Wick looked at the details of the vote.

So, we’ll try again next year. [sighs deeply.]

In honor of the Toddfather, I thought I’d queue up a Steve Earle classic and one of Helton’s walk-up songs.

That one never gets old.

Yesterday, the Rockies announced their non-roster invites.

  • Kenneth Weber expanded his discussion of prospects we should be watching in 2023.
  • Who doesn’t love a good nickname? Paul Elliott looked at some Colorado Rockies classics.
  • Skyler Timmins games out the potential impact of banning the shift.
  • Evan Lang articulated the frustrations of Rockies fans everywhere after witnessing BBWAA’s decision to deny Todd Helton Hall of Fame admission
  • Who should be the Rockies’ 2023 cleanup hitter? Joelle Milholm finished up the week by pondering this question.

Spring PuRPs Results

The results are in, and Jeff Aberle is working through the data. Keep up with the results of PuRPs voting here.

Recommended Viewing

It’s time for a Todd Helton classic.

Recommended Follow

Benny Montgomery is on TikTok with a very fun account. Here’s a sample video.

Weekend Discussion Topic

Okay, I want to talk about the San Diego Padres. They’ve spent a lot of money, and they’ve amassed a whole lot of talent. But will it work? Can the Padres put it all together in 2023?

★ ★ ★

