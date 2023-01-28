This Week in Purple: Copperhead Road

The weekend is a great time to kick back and reflect. This Week in Purple is the place to catch up on the news from our team at Purple Row. You’ll find links to Rockpiles and other content below as well as a platform for community discussion in the comments.

There’s no other way to put it: Todd Helton was robbed.

11 votes?!!!!!! Should have taken steroids kids. That’s the message we are getting. Over 7 public voters, put check marks for PED suspended players only. So tired. — Ryan Spilborghs (@spillygoat19) January 24, 2023

Preach, Spilly.

Kenneth Weber and Justin Wick looked at the details of the vote.

So, we’ll try again next year. [sighs deeply.]

In honor of the Toddfather, I thought I’d queue up a Steve Earle classic and one of Helton’s walk-up songs.

That one never gets old.

Yesterday, the Rockies announced their non-roster invites.

The Rockies announced today the club’s 22 non-roster invitations to 2023 Major League Spring Training. pic.twitter.com/HH4o6IMEsF — Rockies Club Information (@RockiesClubInfo) January 27, 2023

Kenneth Weber expanded his discussion of prospects we should be watching in 2023.

The progress of Zac Veen, Drew Romo and Gabriel Hughes will be closely watched by the Rockies and their fans in 2023. https://t.co/7dNdvzKZpq — Purple Row (@PurpleRow) January 23, 2023

Who doesn’t love a good nickname? Paul Elliott looked at some Colorado Rockies classics.

What are the best nicknames for Rockies players throughout the years? Here are five that are some of the best! https://t.co/K4tLdqNE89 — Purple Row (@PurpleRow) January 24, 2023

Skyler Timmins games out the potential impact of banning the shift.

With the new limits on shifts, will it help the #Rockies boost their offense among some of their core players? https://t.co/PcQjo4VSRp — Purple Row (@PurpleRow) January 25, 2023

Evan Lang articulated the frustrations of Rockies fans everywhere after witnessing BBWAA’s decision to deny Todd Helton Hall of Fame admission

#Rockies legend Todd Helton fell just short of the Hall of Fame this year, and he shouldn’t have. Voters need to stop holding where he played home games against him. https://t.co/tG8vj1aJzD — Purple Row (@PurpleRow) January 26, 2023

Who should be the Rockies’ 2023 cleanup hitter? Joelle Milholm finished up the week by pondering this question.

Can C.J. Cron be the hitter he was in the first half of 2022 this season and rock the No. 4 spot? Will someone else take over? No matter who’s there, they need to bring the power, and the 3 players up before him need to get on base to turn into runs. https://t.co/QdYa3WLsrz — Purple Row (@PurpleRow) January 27, 2023

Spring PuRPs Results

The results are in, and Jeff Aberle is working through the data. Keep up with the results of PuRPs voting here.

Recommended Viewing

It’s time for a Todd Helton classic.

This one play is all Todd Helton needed to make the Baseball Hall of Fame. pic.twitter.com/LVbtxJDZJ4 — DNVR Rockies (@DNVR_Rockies) January 22, 2023

Recommended Follow

Benny Montgomery is on TikTok with a very fun account. Here’s a sample video.

Weekend Discussion Topic

Okay, I want to talk about the San Diego Padres. They’ve spent a lot of money, and they’ve amassed a whole lot of talent. But will it work? Can the Padres put it all together in 2023?

