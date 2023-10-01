Colorado Rockies game no. 162 thread: Bailey Ober vs. Brent Suter

And so the Colorado Rockies’ 2023 season comes to an end.
This afternoon, the Colorado Rockies (58-103) will look to take the second game of their series with the Minnesota Twins (86-74).
Taking the mound for the Twins will be rookie Bailey Ober. He brings in a 3.53 ERA (1.10 WHIP) in 137.2 innings pitched.
The Rockies will finish with a bullpen game after projected starter Chase Anderson was pulled due to a finger blister. Starting the game will be Brent Suter. He has a 3.42 ERA in 68.1 innings pitched for a 1.32 WHIP.
Now to the details.
First Pitch: 1:10 PM MDT
TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain (for the last time)
Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)
Lineups:
First, the visiting Twins:
Our *regular* season wraps up this afternoon.#MNTwins pic.twitter.com/a7oZhDBSI5— Minnesota Twins (@Twins) October 1, 2023
And the home Rockies:
162/162 pic.twitter.com/37lsl7yxPK— Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) October 1, 2023
Let’s do this.
