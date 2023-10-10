 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

ALDS Discussion Thread: Day 3

Can the Rangers finish off the Orioles? Will the Twins or Astros pull ahead? Stay tuned!

By Renee Dechert
It’s Day 3 of the ALDS with MLB serving up two games for fans.

The Baltimore Orioles need to win over the Texas Rangers or go home. Meanwhile, the Minnesota Twins and Houston Astros will see which team can pull ahead.

This graphic shows today’s games. The text below details the matches.
Day 3 of the ALDS
MLB.com
  • Cristian Javier will take the mound for Astros while Sonny Gray will start for the Twins (2:07 pm on Fox).
  • In the second game, Dean Kremer will be pitching for the Orioles with Nathan Eovaldi throwing for the Rangers (6:03 pm on Fox).

It should be another terrific day of baseball.

