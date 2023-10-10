ALDS Discussion Thread: Day 3

It’s Day 3 of the ALDS with MLB serving up two games for fans.

The Baltimore Orioles need to win over the Texas Rangers or go home. Meanwhile, the Minnesota Twins and Houston Astros will see which team can pull ahead.

Cristian Javier will take the mound for Astros while Sonny Gray will start for the Twins (2:07 pm on Fox).

In the second game, Dean Kremer will be pitching for the Orioles with Nathan Eovaldi throwing for the Rangers (6:03 pm on Fox).

It should be another terrific day of baseball.