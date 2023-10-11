Every Rockie Ever Podcast: Brandon Barnes

Every Rockie Ever is a brand new show under the Rocky Mountain Rooftop banner where brothers Skyler and Dustin Timmins sit down and talk about every player to suit up for the Colorado Rockies to share memories and the legacy of their careers.

In this new episode, former Rockies outfielder Brandon Barnes joins the show! He discusses his mentality and preparation for big league ball games, some of his top moments as a Rockie, the experience of playing with some legendary players, his thoughts on current rookies with the Rockies, and also what he has been doing in his post-playing days, plus much more!

Brandon Barnes- OF

Colorado Rockies: 2014-2016

286 Games Played

.249/.295/.376

161 H, 77 R, 36 2B, 8 3B, 10 HR, 52 RBI, 10 SB#EveryRockieEver pic.twitter.com/aDpybM3nay — Every Rockie EVER (@EveryRockieEver) January 15, 2022

