 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

ALDS and NLDS Discussion Thread

Can the Diamondbacks sweep the Dodgers? Will we have an all-Texas ALCS? Who’ll take the lead in Phillie? We’ll know soon enough.

By Renee Dechert
/ new

Yesterday, the Texas Rangers swept the Baltimore Orioles while the Houston Astros took a 2-1 lead over the Minnesota Twins.

Today, MLB will host three playoff games.

This graphic gives the day’s baseball schedule, which is detailed below.
NLDS and ALDS Schedule
MLB.com
  • Atlanta’s Bryce Elder will face off against the Phillies’ Aaron Nola (3:07 pm on TBS).
  • José Urquidy will start for the Astros against Joe Ryan for the Twins (5:07 pm on FS1).
  • Lance Lynn will take the mound for the Dodgers while the D-backs will start rookie Brandon Pfaadt (7:07 pm on TBS).

Enjoy the baseball while you can.

This article was updated to reflect scheduling changes.

More From Purple Row

Loading comments...