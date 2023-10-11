ALDS and NLDS Discussion Thread

Yesterday, the Texas Rangers swept the Baltimore Orioles while the Houston Astros took a 2-1 lead over the Minnesota Twins.

Today, MLB will host three playoff games.

Atlanta’s Bryce Elder will face off against the Phillies’ Aaron Nola (3:07 pm on TBS).

José Urquidy will start for the Astros against Joe Ryan for the Twins (5:07 pm on FS1).

Lance Lynn will take the mound for the Dodgers while the D-backs will start rookie Brandon Pfaadt (7:07 pm on TBS).

Enjoy the baseball while you can.

This article was updated to reflect scheduling changes.