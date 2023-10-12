 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NLDS Discussion Thread: Day 4

Will we know the NLCS slate by the end of the day?

By Renee Dechert
/ new

The ALCS and NLCS are almost set.

On Sunday, the Texas Rangers will travel down I45 to play the Houston Astros in Game 1.

Last night, the Arizona Diamondbacks swept the Los Angeles Dodgers, claiming their place in the NLCS, but their opponent is yet unknown.

That may change tonight.

The Atlanta Braves will play the Philadelphia Phillies tonight at 6:07 on TBS.
NLDS Game 4
MLB.com

After last night’s drama — and all those home runs — it should be quite a game.

If Atlanta wins, the two will meet again on Saturday at Truist Park; if not, their season is over, and the Phillies will play on.

More From Purple Row

Loading comments...