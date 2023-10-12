NLDS Discussion Thread: Day 4

The ALCS and NLCS are almost set.

On Sunday, the Texas Rangers will travel down I45 to play the Houston Astros in Game 1.

Last night, the Arizona Diamondbacks swept the Los Angeles Dodgers, claiming their place in the NLCS, but their opponent is yet unknown.

That may change tonight.

Spencer Strider will take the mound for the Atlanta Braves while Ranger Suárez will pitch for the Philadelphia Phillies (7:07 PM on TBS).

After last night’s drama — and all those home runs — it should be quite a game.

If Atlanta wins, the two will meet again on Saturday at Truist Park; if not, their season is over, and the Phillies will play on.