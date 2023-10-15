ALCS Discussion Thread Day 1: Texas Rangers vs Houston Astros

It’s the series no one wanted, the Texas Rangers and the Houston Astros battling it out for a World Series berth. But here we are as an upstart Rangers team tries to upset the reigning champions.

Tonight, Jordan Montgomery will take the mound for the visiting Rangers while Justin Verlander, who’s been here before, will pitch for the Astros.

In postseason play, Montgomery has pitched in 11 innings for a 3.27 ERA (1.45 WHIP). He’s struck out seven.

Meanwhile, Justin Verlander enters the game with a 0.00 ERA in 6.0 innings pitched (1.17 FIP) with six strikeouts.

Here’s the visiting Rangers’ lineup:

And the home Astros:

The game will start at 6:15 pm on Fox.