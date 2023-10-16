 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

ALCS and NLCS Discussion Thread: Rangers vs. Astros; Diamondbacks vs. Phillies

We’ve got day baseball!

By Renee Dechert
Last night, the Texas Rangers stymied the Houston Astros, 2-0 (Evan Carter, mercy!). Today, the Rangers and Astros will face off again while the Arizona Diamondbacks and Philadelphia Phillies will begin their series.

The ALCS and NLCS continue
  • Texas’ Nathan Eovaldi (1.32 ERA) will face off against Framber Valdez (10.38 ERA) for the Astros (2:37 pm on Fox or FS1).

First, the visiting Rangers:

And the home Astros:

  • Zac Gallen (3.18 ERA) will start for the D-backs against Zac Wheeler (2.08 ERA) for the Phillies (6:07 pm on TBS).

Enjoy the baseball while you can.

