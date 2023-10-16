ALCS and NLCS Discussion Thread: Rangers vs. Astros; Diamondbacks vs. Phillies

Last night, the Texas Rangers stymied the Houston Astros, 2-0 (Evan Carter, mercy!). Today, the Rangers and Astros will face off again while the Arizona Diamondbacks and Philadelphia Phillies will begin their series.

Texas’ Nathan Eovaldi (1.32 ERA) will face off against Framber Valdez (10.38 ERA) for the Astros (2:37 pm on Fox or FS1).

First, the visiting Rangers:

And the home Astros:

Zac Gallen (3.18 ERA) will start for the D-backs against Zac Wheeler (2.08 ERA) for the Phillies (6:07 pm on TBS).

Enjoy the baseball while you can.