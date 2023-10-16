ALCS and NLCS Discussion Thread: Rangers vs. Astros; Diamondbacks vs. Phillies

Last night, the Texas Rangers stymied the Houston Astros, 2-0 (Evan Carter, mercy!). Today, the Rangers and Astros will face off again while the Arizona Diamondbacks and Philadelphia Phillies will begin their series.
- Texas’ Nathan Eovaldi (1.32 ERA) will face off against Framber Valdez (10.38 ERA) for the Astros (2:37 pm on Fox or FS1).
First, the visiting Rangers:
Game 2 coming at you. #GoAndTakeIt pic.twitter.com/OsqjsyoHjB— Texas Rangers (@Rangers) October 16, 2023
And the home Astros:
Our Framber Day lineup.— Houston Astros (@astros) October 16, 2023
: 3:37 PM
: @MLBONFOX
: @SportsTalk790 | Spanish: 93.3 FM pic.twitter.com/phooTCjlxB
- Zac Gallen (3.18 ERA) will start for the D-backs against Zac Wheeler (2.08 ERA) for the Phillies (6:07 pm on TBS).
Enjoy the baseball while you can.
