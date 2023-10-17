NLCS Discussion Thread Day 2: Arizona Diamondbacks vs Philadelphia Phillies

It was not the NLCS opening the Arizona Diamondbacks hoped for, so tonight, they will try to even the score with the Philadelphia Phillies.

Merrill Kelly will take the mound for the visiting D-backs while Aaron Nola will pitch for the Phillies.

In postseason play, Kelly has pitched in 6.1 innings for a 0.00 ERA (0.79 WHIP). He’s struck out five.

Meanwhile, Nola enters the game with a 1.42 ERA in 12.2 innings pitched (0.87 FIP) with 12 strikeouts.

Here’s the visiting D-backs’ lineup:

And the home Phillies:

The game will start at 6:07 pm on TBS.