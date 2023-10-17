Rockies’ Triple-A affiliate Albuquerque Isotopes announce new ownership

The Albuquerque Isotopes, Triple-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, announced the completed sale of the organization on Tuesday afternoon.

The Isotopes have been purchased by the sports ownership and management corporation Diamond Baseball Holdings. Diamond Baseball Holdings (DBH) was established in 2021 by multimedia conglomerate Endeavor before being transferred to the Silver Lake investment firm as its parent company.

DBH owns 22 other Minor League Baseball franchises across all levels of affiliated professional baseball, including six other Triple-A teams. MiLB teams under the DBH banner include the Memphis Redbirds (St. Louis Cardinals), the Gwinnett Stripers (Atlanta Braves), and the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (New York Yankees).

The Isotopes will remain the Triple-A affiliate of the Rockies and continue to play at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park. Per the Isotopes, the majority of the front office staff will remain intact under Vice President and General Manager John Traub.

Original Isotopes owner Ken Young will stay with the team’s upper management in an advisory capacity. Young and fellow original owner Mike Kodyke brought professional baseball back to Albuquerque in 2003 after purchasing the Triple-A Calgary Cannons—a then Florida Marlins affiliate—and moving them to New Mexico. The name “Isotopes” is based on a popular episode of The Simpsons titled “Hungry, Hungry Homer” and was chosen by reader vote in a local newspaper.

“The Albuquerque Isotopes are a prime example of Ken Young’s impact on the evolution of Minor League Baseball over many decades,” said Pat Battle and Peter Freund, Executive Chairman and CEO, respectively, of DBH. “We are honored that Ken has entrusted us with the Isotopes and are committed to working closely with the greater community and the Colorado Rockies to continue the commitment to Albuquerque for years to come.”