ALCS Discussion Thread Day 3: Houston Astros vs Texas Rangers

As the ALCS moves to Arlington, the Houston Astros find themselves down, 2-0. It’s a must win for them.

Tonight, Cristian Javier will take the mound for the visiting Astros. In postseason play, He has pitched in five innings for a 0.00 ERA (1.20 WHIP). He’s struck out nine.

Meanwhile, a just-off-the-IL Max Scherzer returns for the Texas Rangers. Given his familiarity with the postseason, he’ll be ready.

Here’s the visiting Astros’ lineup:

And the home Rangers:

The game will start at 6:03 pm on FS1.