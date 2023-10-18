ALCS Discussion Thread Day 3: Houston Astros vs Texas Rangers

As the ALCS moves to Arlington, the Houston Astros find themselves down, 2-0. It’s a must win for them.
Tonight, Cristian Javier will take the mound for the visiting Astros. In postseason play, He has pitched in five innings for a 0.00 ERA (1.20 WHIP). He’s struck out nine.
Meanwhile, a just-off-the-IL Max Scherzer returns for the Texas Rangers. Given his familiarity with the postseason, he’ll be ready.
Here’s the visiting Astros’ lineup:
Our ALCS Game 3 lineup.
: 7:03 PM
: @FS1
: @SportsTalk790 | Spanish: 93.3 FM pic.twitter.com/fphK8B9Wuv
And the home Rangers:
ALCS shifts to Arlington.
The game will start at 6:03 pm on FS1.
