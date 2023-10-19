NLCS and ALCS Discussion Thread: Phillies vs. Diamondbacks; Astros vs. Rangers

We’ve got two postseason games today.

First, the Arizona Diamondbacks will host the smoking-hot Philadelphia Phillies. Given that the D-backs are down 0-2, they need a win.

The Phillies will start Ranger Suárez, who has a 1.04 ERA (0.58 WHIP) in 8.2 innings pitched. He’s struck out six.

Meanwhile, the D-backs will lead off with rookie Brandon Pfaadt with a 3.86 ERA (1.43 WHIP) in 7.0 innings pitched with six Ks.

The game starts at 3:07 pm on TBS.

In the nightcap, the Houston Astros will attempt to even things up with the Texas Rangers.

For the Astros, José Urquidy will start the game. He has a 3.18 ERA (0.71 WHIP) in 5.2 innings pitched with six strikeouts.

And the home Rangers will send Andrew Heaney to the mound. He’s earned a 2.45 ERA (0.82 WHIP) in two innings pitched with one strikeout.

The game will air on FS1 at 6:03 pm.

Enjoy the postseason!