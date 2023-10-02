Colorado Rockies 2023 Season Review: Ranking the Rockies

Welcome to the 2023 edition of Ranking the Rockies, as we look back at the performance of all players that put on a Colorado uniform in 2023. Instead of being subjectively determined, each ‘rank’ is objectively set by Baseball Reference’s Wins Above Replacement (bWAR). Players will be revealed in reverse order.
Filed under:
- Stream
1 Total Update SinceFollow this stream
Oct 2, 2023, 7:00am MDT
Oct 2, 2023, 7:00am MDT
-
October 2
Ranking the Rockies: No. 57, Jurickson Profar
Lackluster defense and offense led to Profar’s release in August