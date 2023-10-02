 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

  • Stream
Los Angeles Dodgers v Colorado Rockies

Colorado Rockies 2023 Season Review: Ranking the Rockies

Reviewing the 2023 Colorado Rockies season by breaking down the individual player seasons

Contributors: Skyler Timmins
/ new

Welcome to the 2023 edition of Ranking the Rockies, as we look back at the performance of all players that put on a Colorado uniform in 2023. Instead of being subjectively determined, each ‘rank’ is objectively set by Baseball Reference’s Wins Above Replacement (bWAR). Players will be revealed in reverse order.

1 Total Update Since
Oct 2, 2023, 7:00am MDT