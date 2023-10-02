Affected by Altitude: Coming Down the Mountain

For more information on the future of podcasts here at Purple Row, please click here!

The podcast Affected by Altitude is hosted by Purple Row staff writers Evan Lang and Skyler Timmins, who are incredibly proud and excited to be lending their voices to more great Rockies content for you to enjoy. Joining Evan and Skyler is a rotating cast of guests hosts to talk shop about everyone’s favorite purple baseball team.

The 2023 Colorado Rockies season has finally, perhaps mercifully, come to an end. The Rockies put up a franchise-worst 59-103 season and there are a lot of problems that need to be addressed from ownership all the way down to the players and coaching staff. While there are definitely bright spots to address from this year, this week we are focusing on the negatives. 103 losses is rock bottom for a struggling franchise that hasn’t put up a winning campaign since 2018 and lacks both focus and identity. We also discuss the Charlie Blackmon extension, what it means for the franchise, and name our position player, pitcher, and MVP for the month of September.

This episode was recorded on Sunday, October 1st, 2023. Statistics and events may not be current at time of posting.