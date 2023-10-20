NLCS and ALCS October 20 Discussion Thread: Astros vs Rangers; Phillies vs Diamondbacks

We’ve got two more postseason games today.
First, Texas Rangers will host the Houston Astros with the series tied at two.
The Astros will start Justin Verlander, who has a 1.42 ERA (1.18 WHIP) in 12.2 innings pitched. He’s struck out 11.
Run it back.— Houston Astros (@astros) October 20, 2023
: 4:07 PM
: @FS1
: @SportsTalk790 | Spanish: 93.3 FM pic.twitter.com/YOPlxwzcyU
For the Rangers, Jordan Montgomery will take the mound. He comes into this game with a 2.08 ERA (1.27 WHIP) in 17.1 innings. In terms of strikeouts, he’s earned 17.
Best-of-3. #GoAndTakeIt pic.twitter.com/a55HJPexAR— Texas Rangers (@Rangers) October 20, 2023
The game starts at 3:07 pm on FS1.
Meanwhile, we’re in for what is, effectively, a bullpen day in Phoenix as the Arizona Diamondbacks will attempt to even things up with the Philadelphia Phillies.
Cristopher Sánchez will get things started for the Phillies. He brings a 3.44 ERA (1.05 WHIP). He has not yet pitched in the post season.
Time to bounce back. #RingTheBell— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) October 20, 2023
: @TBSNetwork
: @SportsRadioWIP pic.twitter.com/LIFfzuQCnT
For the D-backs, Joe Mantiplay will start the game. He has a 9.00 ERA (2.00 WHIP) in 3.0 innings pitched with two strikeouts.
Run it back. #EmbraceTheChaos pic.twitter.com/hLcgNglIKs— Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) October 20, 2023
The game will air on TBS at 6:07 pm.
Enjoy the postseason!
Loading comments...