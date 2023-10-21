NLCS Discussion Thread Day 5: Philadelphia Phillies vs Arizona Diamondbacks

In a twist few saw coming, the Arizona Diamondbacks have tied the NLCS with the Philadelphia Phillies.
Fall baseball is the best.
Tonight, will be a rematch of Game 1’s “Dueling Zac/ks.”
Zack Wheeler will take the mound for the visiting Phillies. In postseason play, he has pitched in 19 innings for a 2.37 ERA (0.63 WHIP). He’s struck out 26.
Meanwhile, Zac Gallen will start for the D-backs, hoping for a better showing than he had in Philly. Currently, he has 4.96 ERA (1.53 WHIP) in 16.1 innings pitched with 12 Ks. He will hope to return to his Cy-Young-finalist form.
Given that both teams, essentially, had bullpen games last night, they will need the starters to go deep.
Here’s the visiting Phillies lineup:
How we're lining up tonight. #RingTheBell— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) October 21, 2023
And the home Diamondbacks:
Keep the momentum. #EmbraceTheChaos pic.twitter.com/P96GVc7mM6— Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) October 21, 2023
The game will start at 6:07 pm on TBS.
