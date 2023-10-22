ALCS Discussion Thread Day 6: Houston Astros vs Texas Rangers

As the ALCS moves back to Houston, it’s win or go home for the Texas Rangers after the Houston Astros took a 3-2 lead in the series.

Tonight, Nathan Eovaldi will take the mound for the visiting Rangers. In postseason play, he has pitched in 19.2 innings for a 2.29 ERA (0.86 WHIP), striking out 24.

Meanwhile, Framber Valdez will start for the Astros. He has an 11.57 ERA (2.57 WHIP) in seven innings pitched with seven strikeouts.

Here’s the Rangers’ lineup:

And the Astros:

The game will start at 6:03 pm on FS1.