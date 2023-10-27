 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Every Rockie Ever Podcast: Willy Taveras, Kaz Matsui and Manny Corpas

Skyler and Dustin reflect on some key contributors of the 2007 Rockies

By Skyler Timmins
Every Rockie Ever is a brand new show under the Rocky Mountain Rooftop banner where brothers Skyler and Dustin Timmins sit down and talk about every player to suit up for the Colorado Rockies to share memories and the legacy of their careers.

It’s World Series time, which means it’s worth looking back at the 2007 Rockies team. In this episode Skyler and Dustin reflect on the brief Rockies careers of Kaz Matsui and Willy Taveras and the roles they played in 2007, remembering iconic home runs and catches in the postseason and how speedy they were on the bases. They then look back on the career of Manny Corpas, a reliever who was crucial in 2007 but settled into just a solid reliever for the Rockies.

In 30 years of existence, the Colorado Rockies have seen nearly 700+ players and coaches suit up in purple. From the greats of Todd Helton and Larry Walker to obscure ones like Kent Bottenfield and Tim Christman. Join brothers Skyler and Dustin Timmins as they endeavor to shine a light on Every Rockie Ever.

Every Rockie Ever is part of the Rocky Mountain Rooftop network, a Rockies affiliate of the Fans First Podcast Network.

