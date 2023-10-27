World Series Game 1 Discussion Thread: Arizona Diamondbacks vs Texas Rangers

And so, we arrive at the last week of the Major League Baseball season as the World Series begins tonight at Globe Life Field.
Zac Gallen will take the mound for the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks while Nathan Eovaldi will pitch for the Texas Rangers.
In postseason play, Gallen has pitched in 22.1 innings for a 5.24 ERA (1.48 WHIP). He’s struck out 13.
Our first #WorldSeries lineup since Nov. 4, 2001. pic.twitter.com/SrOBXuVYeM— Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) October 27, 2023
Meanwhile, Eovaldi enters the game with a 2.42 ERA in 26.0 innings pitched (0.96 FIP) with 28 strikeouts.
#WorldSeries Game 1. pic.twitter.com/xIicyq86KL— Texas Rangers (@Rangers) October 27, 2023
The game will start at 6:03 pm on Fox.
And now to predictions:
Poll
Who will win the World Series?
66%
Arizona Diamondbacks
33%
Texas Rangers
