World Series Game 2 Discussion Thread: Arizona Diamondbacks vs Texas Rangers

After an exciting extra-innings walk-off home run from Adolis García, the Texas Rangers have taken the lead in the 2023 World Series.

Tonight, the Arizona Diamondbacks will look to even things up.

Merrill Kelly will take the mound for the Arizona Diamondbacks while Jordan Montgomery will pitch for the Rangers.

In postseason play, Kelly has pitched in 17.0 innings for a 2.65 ERA (1.00 WHIP). He’s struck out 19.

Meanwhile, Montgomery enters the game with a 2.16 ERA in 25.0 innings pitched (1,28 WHIP) with 17 strikeouts.

The game will start at 6:03 pm on Fox.