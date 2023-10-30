Affected by Altitude: Locked on Altitude (feat. Paul Holden of Locked on Rockies)

The podcast Affected by Altitude is hosted by Purple Row staff writers Evan Lang and Skyler Timmins, who are incredibly proud and excited to be lending their voices to more great Rockies content for you to enjoy. Joining Evan and Skyler is a rotating cast of guests hosts to talk shop about everyone’s favorite purple baseball team.

This week, Skyler is joined by Paul Holden, host of the Locked on Rockies podcast. Paul helps air frustrations about the lack of communication from the Rockies front office acknowledging the worst season in franchise history and helping give fans some sense of direction this coming season. Then, they discuss the current World Series teams and how the Rockies could learn from them in a bid to get back to contention. Finally, Skyler asks Paul about his involvement with the online scene for the classic Nintendo GameCube game, Mario Superstar Baseball.

For more content from Paul, check out the Locked on Rockies podcast on YouTube or wherever you get your podcasts. Follow Paul on X: @PaulHolden33 and @LORockies.

Affected by Altitude is a weekly or bimonthly podcast featuring roundtable discussion, game segments, interviews, and the occasional hot take from a group of Rocky Mountain Rooftop contributors. We live in different places, have varying backgrounds, but we are all united in our love of the Rockies and a desire to provide fans with a fresh new voice.

This episode was recorded on Saturday, October 28th, 2023. Statistics and events may not be current at time of posting.