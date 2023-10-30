World Series Game 3 Discussion Thread: Texas Rangers vs Arizona Diamondbacks

Remember last week when the World Series was set and Nate Silver tweeted this?

This is the least compelling World Series matchup in a long time, maybe ever. MLB made a lot of great and overdue changes this season but it's time to contract the playoffs and give the regular season more meaning. — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) October 25, 2023

File it under “Takes That Did Not Age Well.”

On Saturday, the Arizona Diamondbacks evened up the World Series, giving the Texas Rangers a 9-1 shellacking.

Tonight, the action moves to Chase Field as the Texas Rangers look to regain the lead.

Veteran Max Scherzer will take the mound for the Rangers while rookie Brandon Pfaadt will pitch for the D-backs.

In postseason play, Scherzer has pitched in 6.2 innings for a 9.45 ERA (1.80 WHIP). He’s struck out six.

Meanwhile, Pfaadt enters the game with a 2.70 ERA in 16.2 innings pitched (1,08 WHIP) with 22 strikeouts.

Brandon Pfaadt and Game 3. Name a more iconic duo, we'll wait. #EmbraceTheChaos pic.twitter.com/d82p8u74RL — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) October 30, 2023

The game will start at 6:03 pm on Fox.