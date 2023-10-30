 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

World Series Game 3 Discussion Thread: Texas Rangers vs Arizona Diamondbacks

Folks, we have a series!

By Renee Dechert
Remember last week when the World Series was set and Nate Silver tweeted this?

File it under “Takes That Did Not Age Well.”

On Saturday, the Arizona Diamondbacks evened up the World Series, giving the Texas Rangers a 9-1 shellacking.

Tonight, the action moves to Chase Field as the Texas Rangers look to regain the lead.

Veteran Max Scherzer will take the mound for the Rangers while rookie Brandon Pfaadt will pitch for the D-backs.

In postseason play, Scherzer has pitched in 6.2 innings for a 9.45 ERA (1.80 WHIP). He’s struck out six.

Meanwhile, Pfaadt enters the game with a 2.70 ERA in 16.2 innings pitched (1,08 WHIP) with 22 strikeouts.

The game will start at 6:03 pm on Fox.

