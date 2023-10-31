 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

World Series Game 4 Discussion Thread: Texas Rangers vs Arizona Diamondbacks

Let’s bullpen!

By Renee Dechert
Last night, the Texas Rangers took a 2-1 lead over the Arizona Diamondbacks in the World Series. And did you notice Jon Gray working out of the bullpen because the Gray Wolf was positively howling.

(Too bad the Colorado Rockies never had a pitcher like that. Wait . . . .)

Tonight, the D-backs will look to even things up as both teams, essentially, have planned bullpen games.

Andrew Heaney will take the mound for the Rangers while rookie Joe Mantiply will start for the D-backs.

In postseason play, Scherzer has pitched in 6.0 innings for a 6.00 ERA (1.50 WHIP). He’s struck out one.

Meanwhile, Mantiply enters the game with a 4.26 ERA in 6.1innings pitched (1.26 WHIP) with five strikeouts.

The game will start at 6:03 pm on Fox.

