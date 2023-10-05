Arizona Fall League Game Thread: Surprise Saguaros vs. Salt River Rafters

Let’s try something new tonight: a game thread discussion of the Arizona Fall League.

Tonight, the Surprise Saguaros (1-2) will be traveling to Salt River Fields to meet the Salt River Rafters (1-2).

You may view the Saguaros’ roster here, and the Rafters’ roster here.

The future Rockie to watch? Sterlin Thompson. Here’s how MLB.com summarizes his performance so far:

The 2022 first-rounder continued his hot hitting in the Fall League with a 3-for-4 outing that featured an RBI triple, a stolen base, a run scored and a walk. Through three games, Thompson has reached base in eight of his 12 plate appearances. His ninth-inning triple was a rocket, traveling 341 feet to center field at 96.4 mph and that was actually his softest hit of the day — his singles produced exit velocities of 98.1 and 100.3 mph.

Not bad.

Here are tonight’s lineups:

The game will start at 7:30 MST. Stream it here:

https://www.mlb.com/arizona-fall-league/live-streams