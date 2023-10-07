ALDS & NLDS Discussion Thread: Day 1

The Wildcards have been won, and it’s time for the Division Series.

Today promises more awesome baseball with the following matchups:

Poll Who will win the series? This poll is closed 0% Texas Rangers (0 votes)

100% Baltimore Orioles? (1 vote) 1 vote total Vote Now

Poll Who will win the series? This poll is closed 16% Minnesota Twins (1 vote)

83% Houston Astros (5 votes) 6 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win the series? This poll is closed 12% Philadelphia Phillies (1 vote)

87% Atlanta Braves (7 votes) 8 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win the series? Arizona Diamondbacks

Los Angeles Dodgers vote view results 25% Arizona Diamondbacks (2 votes)

75% Los Angeles Dodgers (6 votes) 8 votes total Vote Now

It should be another terrific day of baseball.