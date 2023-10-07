ALDS & NLDS Discussion Thread: Day 1

The Wildcards have been won, and it’s time for the Division Series.
Today promises more awesome baseball with the following matchups:
- Texas Rangers @ Baltimore Orioles (11:03 AM on FS1)
Poll
Who will win the series?
This poll is closed
-
0%
Texas Rangers
-
100%
Baltimore Orioles?
- Minnesota Twins @ Houston Astros (2:45 am on FS1)
Poll
Who will win the series?
This poll is closed
-
16%
Minnesota Twins
-
83%
Houston Astros
- Philadelphia Phillies @ Atlanta Braves (4:07 pm on TBS)
Poll
Who will win the series?
This poll is closed
-
12%
Philadelphia Phillies
-
87%
Atlanta Braves
- Arizona Diamondbacks @ Los Angeles Dodgers (7:20 pm on TBS)
Poll
Who will win the series?
-
25%
Arizona Diamondbacks
-
75%
Los Angeles Dodgers
It should be another terrific day of baseball.
Loading comments...